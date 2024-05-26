North Carolina 18-year-old wins $1 million in lottery after asking sister to buy ticket for him

May 26, 2024, 7:49 am (1 comment)SharePostCopy Link

Young winner decides against the lump sum

By Kate Northrop

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina man won a $1 million top prize in the lottery after he gave his sister some money to purchase a ticket on his behalf.

An 18-year-old North Carolina resident ended up winning $1 million in the North Carolina Lottery after asking his sister to pick up a ticket for him.

Jalen McLean, 18, of Raleigh, was all grins from the instant he found out he won a million dollars to the moment he held up the giant ceremonial check.

"I feel like the luckiest guy in the universe," he told the Lottery.

On Tuesday, McLean gave some money to his sister, Dasha Silas, and asked her to pick out a scratch-off lottery ticket for him at the store. She visited the Valero on South McPherson Church Road in Fayetteville and chose a ticket from the $10 "Jumbo Bucks" game.

She brought the ticket back and sat next to McLean while he scratched it.

"He had a huge smile on his face," Silas recounted. "Like so big it looked like the movie character Venom."

McLean laughed when asked to describe what the lottery win means to him.

"How many 18-year-olds win something like this?" he smiled.

The youngest of five siblings, McLean visited Lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Wednesday to claim his prize, either as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000.

He chose the annuity of $50,000 over the next 19 years. Until he is 38 years old, McLean will get a check for $50,000 every year, at which point the full $1 million prize will be paid. The lucky winner received the first of 20 payments on Wednesday and took home $35,753 after federal and state taxes.

With his winnings, he wants to buy an Audi.

With McLean's claim, there are two out of seven top prizes of $1 million remaining in the $10 "Jumbo Bucks" game, which launched in June 2023. There are also six out of 14 second-tier prizes of $50,000 and six out of 21 third-tier prizes of $10,000 left to claim.

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 3.72.