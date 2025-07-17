California Lottery confirms homeless man as winner of $1 million scratch-off prize

Jul 17, 2025, 7:30 am (1 comment)SharePostCopy Link

Months after viral story, winner tells Lottery he plans to keep a lower profile

By Kate Northrop

The California Lottery has confirmed they awarded a $1 million prize win to a homeless man who went viral on social media for his touching story.

Back in April, video footage of an unidentified homeless man circulated online of him celebrating a "life-changing" prize that would get him off the streets. Just this week, the California Lottery revealed his identity and confirmed him as the legitimate winner of the $1 million prize.

Armando Vidal will be able to afford a home of his own now that the California Lottery has officially awarded him his winnings, and his story is nothing short of heartwarming.

"Man, I'm not homeless anymore!" Vidal had exclaimed after hitting the jackpot on a $1 million winning lottery ticket.

Back in 2008, Vidal ran into hardship following a move from Santa Clara to Santa Maria, in which an injury left him unemployed and then homeless, he told the Lottery.

He did what he could to find work and "restore his living situation," moving to San Luis Obispo in the process. There, he frequented Sandy's Deli & Liquor on Higuera Street and soon became a regular.

One day in mid-April, Vidal picked out two $10 "Triple Red 777" scratch-off tickets at the retailer. He was positive one of the tickets was a winner for $200, but just to be sure, he brought it to the store to check it.

When he presented his ticket at the retailer to have it scanned, he thought he had seen $100,000 come up as the winning amount. Store Manager Wilson Samaan, who lauded Vidal as a loyal, longtime customer, shared some congratulatory remarks and high-fives with Vidal and asked, "What are you going to do with a million dollars?"

That question gave Vidal pause.

"I was like, 'Huh?'" Vidal recalled to Lottery officials. "And that's how I found out that I'd won a million dollars."

The winner began wondering how to go about claiming the prize and asked Samaan, "Do I want to send it in the mail?" to which Samaan replied, "That's a million-dollar ticket. No, I will drive you there."

And so, Samaan was kind enough to embark on a road trip with Vidal and drive him to the California Lottery District Office in Fresno to help him claim the prize.

With the winnings, Vidal is currently working on securing a place to call home — one that both has a comfortable bed and will allow him to share life with a couple of dogs. To "keep the money coming in," the Lottery added, he also plans on investing some of the prize money. And since his story had already gone viral in April, he'd like to "keep a much lower profile in the future."

2 out of 13 top prizes of $1 million remain in the $10 "Triple Red 777" scratch-off game, as well as 6 out of 27 second-tier prizes of $20,000 and 24 out of 109 third-tier prizes of $10,000.

The odds of winning the top prize in the $10 "Triple Red 777" scratch-off game are 1 in 2,047,423, while the odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 2.92.