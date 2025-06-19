Pizza purchase leads to $1 million lottery win for California veteran

Jun 19, 2025, 7:53 am (8 comments)SharePostCopy Link

When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie (That's amore)

By Kate Northrop

WINTERS, Calif. — A California veteran, a longtime lottery fan who has played for 40 years, said it was because of a pizza purchase that he ended up winning a $1 million top prize.

A California man said he needed change for a tip, and one thing led to another when a simple transaction turned into a $1 million lottery payday.

McKinley Nelson told California Lottery officials that his wife was craving pizza, so they placed an order at Round Table Pizza on East Grant Avenue in Winters. Once they arrived to pick it up, Nelson realized that he needed change for a tip.

He decided to walk into Winters Wine & Liquor next door, a lottery retailer housed in the same building as the pizza shop, and picked out some lottery tickets to break a big bill. He opted for two tickets from the $10 "Loteria Grande" scratch-off game.

"I had a $100 bill, so, I got two tickets," Nelson recalled in a press release. "I think it was $20, and I went to the truck and started scratching."

His wife sat in the car with him while he calmly revealed what was hiding underneath the play area.

"I think this one's a million, but I'm not sure," he had said simply.

Nelson brought out his phone and scanned the ticket with the Lottery's mobile app while the two of them sat in the truck, and his wife's reaction was anything but calm.

"So, my wife almost had a heart attack," Nelson recounted to the Lottery, "and then we had to go in and buy the pizza. It was all because of her, she's the one that likes the pizza."

The pizza must have tasted delicious that evening.

Nelson is a 72-year-old retired veteran who has loyally played the California Lottery since its inception 40 years ago.

"It took a long time to win," he laughed with Lottery staff.

With the winnings, the longtime player plans on paying off his home, buying a camper van, and putting a small amount away in savings. Once that's accomplished, he and his wife want to get on the road and travel south to visit his family first and then her family, who live even farther away, the couple said.

Following Nelson's claim, there is just one out of seven top prizes of $1 million remaining in the $10 "Loteria Grande" scratch-off game, as well as 3 out of 14 $20,000 second-tier prizes and 7 out of 29 $10,000 third-tier prizes.

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 4.43.