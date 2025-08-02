Wisconsin Lottery launches new Wisconsin 50/50 Raffle

Aug 2, 2025, 10:08 am (Post a comment)SharePostCopy Link

Tickets available now for limited-time raffle

By Kate Northrop

Following the long-time success of the annual Holly Jolly and May Madness Raffles, the Wisconsin Lottery is announcing the arrival of the new Wisconsin 50/50 Raffle.

The higher the sales, the bigger the prize: Through the month of August, Wisconsin lottery players can try out the Wisconsin 50/50 raffle for a chance at winning a prize equal to half the total sales of the game.

Tickets for the 50/50 raffle went on sale on Aug. 1, 2025 at all lottery retailers across the state and at the Wisconsin State Fair for ten days (Aug. 1-10). Players can purchase one ticket for $1, six tickets for $5, or 15 tickets for $10.

"Our Holly Jolly and May Madness Raffles have always been very popular with our players," Lottery Director Cindy Polzin said in a press release. "The Wisconsin 50/50 Raffle is going to be a fun way to engage the entire state, and the most exciting part is, the more plays that are purchased, the larger the winning prize will be."

Each play is printed on tickets from a lottery terminal and contains a seven-digit number, with plays sold in numerical order starting with 0000001.

One single winner will win a prize that will consist of 50% of the total raffle sales, according to the Lottery, and odds of winning the prize will depend on game sales. Whoever's ticket matches the same seven-digit winning number drawn in exact order wins the prize.

No more than 9,999,999 tickets will be available for the Wisconsin 50/50 Raffle.

The winning number will be drawn on Sept. 2, 2025, with the results available that evening. The Lottery recommends that players sign the back of the ticket once they receive it and keep it safe for the Sept. 2 drawing. The draw date will not change regardless of the number of plays sold, the Lottery advised.

Tickets must be purchased before Sept. 2, 2025.