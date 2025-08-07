New York Lottery launches new Million Dollar Raffle with best odds of winning $1 million

Aug 7, 2025, 8:46 am (Post a comment)SharePostCopy Link

More than a dozen million-dollar prizes up for grabs in brand-new raffle

By Kate Northrop

The New York Lottery has launched a brand-new Million Dollar Raffle, giving New York players the best odds at winning $1 million in any New York Lottery game.

To commemorate the Erie Canal's 200th anniversary, the New York Lottery has debuted a statewide Million Dollar Raffle bursting with 15 $1 million top prizes and more.

This year, the Erie Canal turns 200 years old, and to celebrate, the New York Lottery has made two million raffle tickets available for purchase that give players a chance at winning several prizes ranging from $200 to $1 million.

"With dozens of winners and the best odds of any New York Lottery game, this raffle is an exciting contribution to Governor Hochul's recognition of the Erie Canal's 200th anniversary," New York State Gaming Commission Chair Brian O'Dwyer said in a press release. "This commemoration of Empire State's history is a chance for some lucky New Yorkers to make history of their own, as the New York Lottery continues to find exciting and responsible ways to showcase our state while raising significant revenue for our public schools."

The prize tiers reference the song, "15 Years on the Erie Canal," featuring 15 $1 million top prizes, 15 $100,000 prizes, and 15 $25,000 prizes. There are also 5,460 $200 prizes, hence the canal's 200th birthday this year.

Lottery officials structured the odds to reflect the original 363-mile length of the canal, with overall odds of winning any prize in the raffle at 1 in 363.

The first ticket sold will be numbered two million (2000000), with the number of each subsequent ticket printed counting down with every sale.

The Lottery estimates that, if all two million tickets are sold out, the raffle alone will generate $21,032,000 in aid for state education and public schools.

"The Erie Canal is a New York State and national treasure, and we could not be more thrilled that the Gaming Commission and Division of the Lottery has fully embraced the energy and spirit of the Bicentennial with the launch of this highly creative and inspiring game," Canal Corporation Director and Co-Chair of the Erie Canal Bicentennial Commission Brian U. Stratton said in a statement. "By bringing the history, excitement, and majesty of the Erie Canal alive through the Erie Canal Million Dollar Raffle, New York is providing exceptional odds for Lottery players and generating needed revenue for our public schools."

Tickets cost $20 each and may be purchased at any official New York Lottery retailer, either by asking the store clerk for a raffle ticket or by purchasing from a self-service vending machine. Ticket sales began on Aug. 4, 2025 and will run through Oct. 25, 2025 or until all tickets are sold.

The drawing is set to occur on Oct. 26, 2025 — the 200th anniversary of the opening of the Erie Canal.