Virginia Mega Millions $348 million lottery winner plans to buy lawnmower with record prize

Winner of biggest lottery prize ever awarded in Virginia dreams of landscaping luxury

By Kate Northrop

BURGESS, Va. — The winner of a $348 million Mega Millions jackpot, the largest lottery prize ever won in Virginia, has stepped forward to claim it, and they already know what they'd like to buy first.

One single person has been paid out their winnings from a $348 million Mega Millions jackpot drawn on June 27, 2025, the Virginia Lottery announced on Thursday, and they've opted to remain anonymous.

Since Virginia state law allows lottery winners of $1 million or more to claim prizes anonymously, it is likely that we may never know the identity of the person holding the check.

However, we do know what they want to buy with their winnings: a zero-radius riding lawn mower.

About four weeks after the drawing, the Lottery said in a press release, the winner walked into Lottery headquarters in Richmond and presented officials with the winning ticket for the jackpot.

The winner was faced with a choice: either accept the jackpot in annual payments over 30 years for the full amount or receive it as a one-time lump sum cash option of $155.5 million before taxes. They chose to take the cash option.

According to USA Mega's Mega Millions Jackpot Analysis, the winner will receive about $89 million after all state and federal taxes are paid.

The retailer that sold the winning ticket, E&C Mid Atlantic on Northumberland Highway in Burgess, also celebrated a win of their own. On July 22, Lottery Executive Director Khalid R. Jones visited the store to present E&C Mid-Atlantic Vice President of Operations Juan Torres with a bonus check of $50,000 for selling the only jackpot-winning ticket in the drawing.

The winning ticket matched all five white ball numbers plus the Mega Ball number to win the jackpot: 18, 21, 29, 42, and 50, with Mega Ball number 2.

According to the Lottery, this is the 10th Mega Millions jackpot win in the state since the game began in Virginia in 2002.

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place on Friday, Aug. 15 at 11:00 p.m. Eastern Time for a $198 million jackpot.

Mega Millions is currently offered for sale in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Tuesdays and Fridays at 11:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Tickets cost $5 each.

The Mega Millions winning numbers are published at USA Mega (www.usamega.com) minutes after the drawing takes place.