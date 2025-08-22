USA Mega

Thief steals $27,000 worth of Pennsylvania Lottery tickets from gas station

Thief steals $27,000 worth of Pennsylvania Lottery tickets from gas station

Aug 22, 2025, 7:34 am (2 comments)

Pennsylvania Lottery

Police still trying to find person who burglarized small store in June

By Kate Northrop

FORT LITTLETON, Pa. — State police are looking for the thief who stole over $27,000 worth of Pennsylvania Lottery tickets from a small gas station convenience store.

In June, an unidentified individual burglarized a rural retailer and took thousands of dollars' worth of Pennsylvania Lottery tickets.

On June 1 at around 6:00 a.m., State Police in McConnellsburg received a report of a theft that took place at 522 Pit Stop on Great Cove Road in Dublin Township, according to a press release published on Aug. 12. It's unknown whether one person or multiple people were involved in the burglary.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, scratch-off tickets "are distributed at random, meaning the Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold. The Lottery learns where winning tickets are sold only after a prize has been claimed."

The Lottery has the ability to remotely deactivate stolen scratch-off tickets. If a person in possession of a deactivated winning ticket tried to redeem the prize, the lottery retailer that scans the ticket is notified that the ticket and its prize are invalid.

"Retailers carefully control ticket inventories," Lottery spokesman Gary Miller told Casino.org. "When tickets are reported stolen, the lottery takes immediate steps to prevent them from being cashed. We also provide law enforcement with additional information to assist in their investigations."

When retailers receive scratch-off packs from the Lottery, they activate the tickets and prepare them for sale by scanning them into their management system. The Lottery can then compare inventory of present and missing scratch-off tickets to determine which ones are stolen.

"It's never a good idea to try to steal lottery tickets," Miller said. "You will get caught and you will be prosecuted."

Lottery Post Staff

