84-year-old Michigan man will share $481,582 Fantasy 5 lottery jackpot with loved ones

Sep 11, 2025, 7:35 am (Post a comment)SharePostCopy Link

Long-awaited jackpot win rewards player's persistence

By Kate Northrop

LANSING, Mich. — An 84-year-old Michigan lottery player wants to make use of his $481,582 Fantasy 5 jackpot by sharing the riches with his family.

After vying for the Michigan Lottery's Fantasy 5 jackpot for "a long time," an 84-year-old player finally hit his long-awaited stroke of luck with a $481,582 prize.

The Macomb County resident, who chose to remain anonymous in the Lottery's announcement, entered the Aug. 16 Fantasy 5 drawing with a ticket he purchased online.

"After I bought my ticket online, I wrote down my numbers so I could check them the next day," the player told the Lottery.

The numbers he wrote down were 1, 3, 7, 23, and 38.

"The morning after the drawing, I got on MichiganLottery.com to look at the results and saw someone won the jackpot," he recalled to Lottery officials. "I started matching my numbers and went into shock when I realized I was the jackpot winner!"

After trying to win the game's top prize for the longest time, he could finally say he beat the odds of 1 in 575,757 to match all five numbers.

"I have been playing Fantasy 5 for a long time hoping to win big, and I can't believe it finally happened," the winner added.

He visited Lottery headquarters in Lansing to claim his treasured prize, which he plans to share with his loved ones. He'll save whatever is left over.

The Fantasy 5 jackpot currently stands at $124,000 for the next drawing on Thursday, Sept. 11. Tickets cost $1 each.

Players may add the EZmatch feature to their ticket for an additional $1 per play for a chance to win up to $500 or the Double Play feature for a second chance to win up to $110,000 in the nightly Double Play drawing. Players may win prizes in the regular nightly drawing, the Double Play drawing, or both. Fantasy 5 drawings take place every day at 7:29 pm Eastern Time.

The winning numbers, jackpot, and prize amounts can be found on Lottery Post's Michigan Lottery Results page right after each drawing.