New Millionaire for Life multi-state game coming in 2026

New "For Life" game has been in the works for years, state lotteries confirm participation

By Kate Northrop

There's a new multi-state game called Millionaire for Life that is set to make its debut in some states in early 2026.

The Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL) is moving forward with a brand-new multi-state game called Millionaire for Life, which is intended to replace Cash4Life and Lucky for Life in several states.

At the La Fleur's Lottery World Conference in Austin, Texas that took place in November 2024, Lottery Post got the chance to sit in on exclusive panels featuring insights from several state lotteries and lottery directors on a myriad of topics. One of those revelations was that there was official work being done to merge the Lucky for Life and Cash4Life products into one desirable multi-state game.

It's something that has been in the works for years, an endeavor that participating state lotteries want to make sure they get right.

It's in state lotteries' interests to "try to make sure that we measure twice and cut once on this huge, huge decision," Colorado Lottery Director Tom Seaver said during a panel at La Fleur's. "I think this merge has the opportunity to go from being a really niche game to being a really prominent part of most [lotteries'] portfolios."

When asked whether there will be a merger for the two "For Life" games, the director hinted at the prospect, adding "I hope so."

"I think the responsibility is on us to create a game that's desirable enough that everybody — not just the people who are playing the existing games — will want to play it and add it to their portfolio," Seaver responded.

In September 2020, MUSL filed an application for the Millionaire for Life trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Another application was filed in January 2024, and then again in July 2025 for a possible game logo. The applications have not yet been approved by USPTO, although the Montana Lottery revealed in a commission meeting on Sept. 11 that their state will begin offering the game in 2026.

During this meeting, Montana Lottery officials discussed an overview of the game's expected prize chart and odds but also expressed concerns over the new game's anticipated $5 price point.

Millionaire for Life will add ten more numbers to the matrix than what is currently offered in Lucky for Life. Players will select five numbers between 1 and 58 numbers and one number between 1 and 5. Matching all six numbers will win the game's top prize of $1 million a year for life, while matching just the first five numbers will award a second-tier prize of $100,000 a year for life. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 22,910,580.

Winners of either of these prize tiers will have the option of claiming their prize as an annuity or cash option.

However, Montana Lottery Sales and Marketing Director Anne Charpentier pointed out some concerns over the game's $5 price point after drawing attention to Mega Millions sales data since the multi-state game's ticket price increased from $2 to $5.

Montana Lottery officials compared ticket sales 157 days before and after the game change and found that, prior to the price hike, the game sold a total of 1,543,740 tickets in the state. In the 157 days following the ticket cost increase, the game only sold 600,850 tickets in Montana, a 61% change. The difference translated to a staggering 23% loss in average daily revenue, from about $25 million down to $19 million.

Mega Millions jackpots have also been growing much slower as a result of slowed national sales levels, with the average jackpot growth per day down 45% from about $8 million to $4.4 million.

"We have concerns about the performance of the Millionaire for Life game, which also includes a price point change to $5 per play," Charpentier said. "But we also have an opportunity to build the game portfolio, at that $2 and $3 level, and kind of see where we can put other products where the Mega Millions product was prior that would help us in achieving more profit for the state."

Despite the performance from Mega Millions after the biggest multi-state game change in years, it was confirmed at the La Fleur's Lottery World conference in Phoenix on Tuesday that the Millionaire for Life game group voted on the $5 price point. The reason, Oklahoma Lottery Executive Director Jay Finks said, is that it was a strategic decision to have another possible game fill the current gap for a $2 or $3 price point ticket sometime in the near future and allow the national game portfolio room to expand.

"Having different price points and value propositions is how we're going to grow," Finks explained when asked how lotteries can respond to a 5% overall national decline in sales. "...We need to continue to look at that national portfolio and say, 'What's next?' ... Millionaire for Life flirted with $3 and ultimately voted for the $5 [price point]. There's probably an opportunity to have a $3 national game... How do we diversify that?"

For now, state lotteries will be poised to apply what they know about the Mega Millions game now to the Millionaire for Life launch this coming February.

"With regard to what we know how Mega Millions is performing, and that move from a $2 to a $5 price point, we are going to be taking a really close look at how we message that, how that is provided to the player and the sales agents," Charpentier concluded. "We have a unique situation with Millionaire for Life because there's no jackpot. So, there is a set top prize, and that's it. We have to be aware of that as we talk about this and how we show value in that $5 price point."

MUSL declined to confirm which states are confirmed for participation in Millionaire for Life. The Colorado Lottery is confirmed to offer the new game as outlined in their Fall 2025 rule changes, which states that they will repeal the Lucky for Life game on Feb. 21, 2026 and authorize the sale of Millionaire for Life. The game is expected to begin on Feb. 22, 2026, and a "large majority" of states that offer either Cash4Life and Lucky for Life has said they are going to take on Millionaire for Life, Charpentier told Lottery Post.

The last drawing for Lucky for Life will take place on Feb. 21, 2026, with the draw down for Lucky for Life, or the elimination of available multi-draws, will begin on Jan. 24, 2026.