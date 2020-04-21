 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited April 22, 2020, 6:05 am
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

Australian family's lottery numbers pay off after 20 years

Apr 21, 2020, 9:18 am

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
InternationalInternational: Australian family's lottery numbers pay off after 20 yearsRating:

An Australian family who collected a nearly $610,000 (US$383,000) lottery jackpot said they have been using the same numbers for nearly 20 years.

The family, from Peel, Western Australia, told Lotterywest officials the ticket they purchased for the April 11 Saturday Lotto drawing at The Lucky Charm Pinjarra bore the same numbers they have been using to play the lottery for two decades.

Their ticket, consisting of family birthday numbers, is now worth more than $610,000.

"We've used these numbers ever since our children were born, almost 20 years ago," the mother said.

"When I went to check my ticket, the store manager told me he wanted to speak to me in private; I thought I was in trouble," the woman recalled.

All available profit Lotterywest makes from every jackpot, draw and ticket goes directly into a COVID-19 Relief Fund to assist the Western Australian community recover.

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

5 comments. Last comment 6 hours ago by Utahplayer.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
Bleudog101
Avatar
Simpsonville
United States
Member #163184
January 22, 2015
2127 Posts
Offline
Posted: Yesterday, 10:45 am - IP Logged

Sure needed a POSITIVE lottery story this morning.   Thank you Todd!

    Unlucky-Kenny
    Unlucky-Kenny's avatar - Skill mental_charisma.png?version=9d5
    New Member
    HUDSON, WI
    United States
    Member #202058
    November 7, 2019
    85 Posts
    Offline
    Posted: Yesterday, 10:50 am - IP Logged

    No one every won by not playing! Congrats to that family and sticking with their numbers.

     

    Smiley

      sweetie7398
      sweetie7398's avatar - flower2
      100

      United States
      Member #22701
      September 30, 2005
      12916 Posts
      Offline
      Posted: Yesterday, 12:30 pm - IP Logged

      Congrats to the  winnerParty

      Life, love, family Love

        noise-gate
        Avatar
        Chasing the Dream.
        White Shores- California
        United States
        Member #136473
        December 12, 2012
        6082 Posts
        Offline
        Posted: Yesterday, 2:21 pm - IP Logged

        20 years same numbers? I bet there are others who have been playing their sets of numbers for far longer & continue to lose. You know who you are. It's just the luck of the draw, nothing else.

         * Voice of Reason *   

         

        People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

          Utahplayer
          Avatar
          New Member
          SLC, UT
          United States
          Member #205859
          April 15, 2020
          4 Posts
          Offline
          Posted: Today, 12:20 am - IP Logged

          Noise, You are correct on that one.   Been playing same numbers for 15 years.  Nada.  Well once in a while I'll win a few hundred.  I feel like I started all over everytime the matrix changes, but hey even then I've seen people win with their numbers so maybe a matrix change is good.  It was for the lady in Florida and the lady in Colorado.   

           

          Congrats to the winners though.

          Fifteen years on this side of winning a jackpot, hoping to be on the other side soon.

             
            Page 1 of 1