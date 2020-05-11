 
Great-grandmother will give away her $1.8 million lottery jackpot

May 11, 2020, 8:49 am

Great-grandmother will give away her $1.8 million lottery jackpot

Every generation of her family will get a cut

An Australian great-grandmother has proven she is just as generous as she is lucky by announcing she will be giving much of her $1.8 million (US$1.2 million) lottery win to her family.

The winner from the country town of Gawler, north of Adelaide, scored the major prize on Saturday after playing with the same numbers for 20 years. Gawler is the oldest country town on the Australian mainland in the state of South Australia.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said she was checking her numbers with her partner on Saturday night and almost gave up thinking she had lost.

"We checked the numbers and I crossed off five. I said to my partner 'I missed it by just one number'," She said.

"Thankfully, I decided to check it again and that's when I saw I had all six numbers."

After celebrating with some champagne the great-grandmother decided to give back to her family on Mother's Day the following day.

"When I told them all I had won, they didn't believe me. Once they realized it was true, we all started crying we were so happy," she said. 

"I'm going to buy a house for me and my partner and then I'm going to share it with my family. I've got children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren so they will all get some money to help them out."

"It was a great way to spend Mother's Day," she added.

The great-grandmother purchased her winning ticket at Northern News in the Gawler Shopping Centre.

Her lucky numbers in Saturday's X Lotto draw 4049 draw were 35, 39, 38, 22, 21, and 7, with supplementary digits 34 and 44.

Daily Mail Australia

4 comments.
Great story !  Congrats to you and your generosity.

Integrity: There is just no substitute.

    It is great that, State Lotteries in Australia give winners the option to remain anonymous. All US State Lotteries should follow their example.

      How is this a story? Ridiculous. Should we write an article praising every billionaire giving their fortune to their children?

        Great Story, congrats to the lucky lady. 

        Happy Mother's Day !Lovies

           
