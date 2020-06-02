 
Single father wins £1 million from EuroMillions lottery after playing for the first time

Jun 2, 2020, 12:03 pm

Electrician recalls a voice in his head telling him to play the game

By Kate Northrop

COVENTRY, United Kingdom — Simon Waddup, 31, entered the National Lottery EuroMillions draw game for the very first time. As luck would have it, the impulse buy earned him a £1 million (US$1.25 million) prize.

While shopping at the local Aldi in Coventry, the lucky electrician repeatedly heard a voice in his head telling him to buy a lottery ticket on May 19. The nagging feeling persisted even as Waddup was on his way home.

After Waddup returned from the store, he looked at his National Lottery account online and noticed that he had £5 left in his wallet.

"I have played Instant Win Games on the National Lottery website but never a main draw game," he said. "I didn't even know what day it was or what type of draw was available next but saw I could buy a EuroMillions Lucky Dip for £2.50."

Waddup decided to buy two tickets for that night's draw and completely forgot about it until the next morning. While waiting for a delivery at 8:30 am, he checked his phone and saw a message from the National Lottery. Upon seeing the notification alerting him of a £1 million prize win, he was in disbelief. It wasn't until he called the National Lottery hotline that he could believe it was real.

"I was then in a bit of a daze, just shaking," he recalled. "The first person I told was my ten-year-old daughter. She asked if she could now have a passport, seeing as she has never been abroad."

The single father treated himself to a new coffee machine and his children to some new clothes and sneakers that they picked out themselves. As far as his future plans go, he says he wants to take them on a vacation once the pandemic settles and the lockdown is over. A potential trip to Spain looks to be on the horizon — his daughter had once asked that they go there.

Waddup views the big prize win as a boost for the career he had dreamed of pursuing since he was young — a property developer.

"For as long as I can remember, I have wanted to buy old properties, do them up, and build my own portfolio."

Along the way, friends and family dismissed his dream, but Waddup remained steadfast and molded his career choices to better angle himself to succeed in the industry. He studied Design and Technology as a teenager and gathered work experience while shadowing an electrician. He also learned about various other trades while working on building sites and studied building planning in his spare time, all the while studying to become an electrician himself. Since the life-changing win, Waddup has devoted time to researching properties online so that he could begin building a portfolio.

On top of fueling his career ambitions, the lottery prize comes as a relief amidst Waddup's myriad of health conditions that limit his ability to work. A rare blood disorder means that he must take blood-thinning tablets to prevent blood clots, while a faulty heart valve has landed him in the hospital several times over the past few years.

"It has affected my ability to work. In fact, I haven't been able to work since last summer, which has been so frustrating," Waddup said. "Lady Luck must have been smiling down on me and said, 'you need this now.'"

dannyct
Northern Beaches
Australia
Member #187037
January 9, 2018
Posted: Yesterday, 1:00 pm

Congratulations! However, he was very unwise to go public. UK lottery winners have the right to remain anonymous, the vast majority do so.

    Bleudog101
    Simpsonville
    United States
    Member #163184
    January 22, 2015
    Posted: Yesterday, 1:01 pm

    Congratulations on your beginner's luck huge win.

     

    Five pounds left in his bank account couldn't have come @ a better time!

      Raven62
      New Jersey
      United States
      Member #17842
      June 28, 2005
      Posted: Yesterday, 1:59 pm

      Party Congrats to the Winner! Party

        Cassie8620
        California
        United States
        Member #180566
        March 13, 2017
        Posted: Yesterday, 5:33 pm

        I'm thinking some do not mind, but you're right.

         

        but i am one who would simply want to give:

         

        First name. 

        Last name an "initial"

        City:

        State

        zip code with store location to give others the hope that at any age we call can still win ya know.

        But, yea i am happy for him, great to read this tonight. Good luck, to all fellow players with your lottery games.Coffee

          music*
          Fresno, California
          United States
          Member #157851
          August 2, 2014
          Posted: Yesterday, 6:28 pm

          Thank the NHS "National Health Service" for keeping this winner alive. 

            You never know who might be speaking to your head. Pay attention and judge whether it should be followed.

           It could be a past relative. 

            Well done to Simon Waddup! Green laugh

            Soledad
            New York, NY
            United States
            Member #140630
            March 23, 2013
            Posted: Yesterday, 7:22 pm

            You are always lucky the first time you play. At least thats what I believe. I won the first time. To the whole tune of $20. Lol

              music*
              Fresno, California
              United States
              Member #157851
              August 2, 2014
              Posted: Today, 3:48 pm

              Thank You Raven62 for the very helpful article you posted. On that website there are more creative ideas.

                Unlucky-Kenny
                HUDSON, WI
                United States
                Member #202058
                November 7, 2019
                Posted: Today, 5:48 pm

                I believe this very much - when I was younger and bought into a Poker Tournament (never had played poker before beyond with the family) I just kept going all in either blind or knowing I had terrible cards.

                I had no idea about strategy or how to play a tournament - I was pretty dumb (still am haha).

                I made it to 3rd place.

                Granted it was only a small tournament of 120 or so people - but I had 16 knockouts.

                I tried a few times after that - never came close again to the top haha.

                Was fun though.

                First time luck is POWERFUL.

                Just have to hope the 1st time hits something good - then find something else to be the 1st try at again.

                LOL

                  Bleudog101
                  Simpsonville
                  United States
                  Member #163184
                  January 22, 2015
                  Posted: Today, 7:19 pm

                  I too had beginner's luck @ Longacres Seattle.   We barely got to the bet windows for the horses; bet 8 & 13 and Daily double and that's how they came in=$160.00

                     
