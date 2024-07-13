£1 million EuroMillions lottery winner delivering babies as a midwife one decade later

Jul 13, 2024, 8:40 am (1 comment)SharePostCopy Link

"Millionaire Midwife" had no plans to give up on her passion

By Kate Northrop

A midwife who won a £1 million (US$1.29 million) EuroMillions lottery prize in 2014 never gave up her passion for her role in helping new parents and is still delivering babies a decade after the win.

Ruth Breen had no plans to quit her job after winning £1 million in the lottery and has helped thousands of new mothers and fathers as they entered parenthood for the first time.

"Giving up my role as a midwife was never an option for me," Breen told the UK National Lottery. "I still love going into work and meeting new parents, delivering babies, and working with families as they navigate those first few weeks. I meet lots of different families from various backgrounds and, unfortunately, not every baby gets the same start in life, often through no fault of the parents."

To commemorate the tenth year since her big lottery win, she joined the newly established non-profit called The Baby Room at Spinners in Leigh, England. The organization, set up in 2022, helps new parents experiencing financial difficulties by providing pre-loved baby clothing, toiletries, and other essentials.

"As a mom myself, I know how daunting it can be in those early days and to have the added worry of how you are going to provide for this little person you've brought into the world would be incredibly upsetting," Breen elaborated. "That's why I'm so passionate about The Baby Room's work."

Other lottery winners like Emma Cartwright, who won a £6.5 million (US$8.4 million) EuroMillions prize in 2009, and Annette Dawson, who won a £1 million EuroMillions prize in 2015, joined Breen in putting together "starter packs" for new parents, which included items such as baby onesies, bodysuits, diapers, wipes, stuffed animals, and various toiletries.

Alison Wakefield founded The Baby Room after she saw the devastating impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on new families. The lockdowns imposed in 2020 affected experiences in the delivery room, limited social interaction between babies and toddlers and hindered parents seeking guidance and financial relief.

"When I had my little girl in hospital, I noticed that there was a huge difference in circumstances among the new moms," Wakefield explained. "It got me thinking that, sadly, not all families have the same opportunities, and I wanted to try to make a difference to this, however small."

Wakefield's goal is to make a difference to those under financial strain without making them feel like they were receiving a "handout."

"We rely completely on donations from the local community, with families being referred to us anonymously via their midwife," Wakefield continued. "Once referred, a team of volunteers get to work on putting together a special Moses basket bundle, containing a little 'starter kit' of the essentials you need as a new parent."

Wakefield said that it is thanks to dedicated midwives like Breen that more new families are able to benefit from help The Baby Room provides.

"We're massively grateful for the support from Ruth and her friends, and we're confident that the items donated will help raise lots of smiles among our families," Wakefield finished.

Although Breen kept herself busy over the last ten years as a midwife, that doesn't mean she never got to enjoy the nice windfall she received from her EuroMillions lottery win. So far, she has used her winnings to visit Dubai, St. Lucia, and Mauritius, and she treated herself to a designer wardrobe that includes Jimmy Choo shoes and bags.

"I know how lucky I was to win such a huge amount 10 years ago," Breen reflected. "Looking back now, it still feels surreal, and I often can't believe it actually happened to me."

(Click to display full-size in gallery) Ruth Breen had no plans to quit her job as a midwife after winning £1 million in the lottery.

(Click to display full-size in gallery) The Baby Room at Spinners in Leigh, England, set up in 2022, helps new parents experiencing financial difficulties by providing pre-loved baby clothing, toiletries, and other essentials.