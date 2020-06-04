 
"I'm retiring!" British Columbia man scores whopping $24 million Lotto jackpot

Jun 4, 2020, 7:24 am

Massive win right before bedtime is a dream-come-true

By Kate Northrop

Last Wednesday, Ronald 'Ron' Cumiskey, 60, nearly forgot to check his Lotto 6/49 ticket right before bed. Instead, the trivial decision to check his numbers at the last minute probably kept him up all night, as he had learned he had the jackpot-winning ticket worth an enormous $24,369,459 (US$18 million).

After 30 years of faithfully playing the lottery, Cumiskey had to check the date and compare the results to his ticket multiple times until he could fathom the win. "I checked it two, three, four times before it finally sank in," he said. "It's the dream you never think is going to come true.

The big winner first told his roommate and girlfriend of the astounding news. He also called up his boss of 20 years to deliver an important message.

"Frank — I'm retiring! You know that winner in Aldergrove? That's me!"

At some point in the future, Cumiskey plans on using his winnings to visit Pearl Harbor and the East Coast of Canada. More importantly, he said, he wants to prioritize his loved ones and close friends first.

"I want to spend it helping the people that are close to me and have been there for me through my life."

Some of his other plans included purchasing a lakefront home, buying a brand-new car, helping his family financially, and of course, going for a few rounds of golf. He anticipates that his newfound earnings won't stop him from continuing to play the lottery.

The winning numbers for the May 27, 2020 Lotto 6/49 draw game are 7, 17, 18, 22, 28, and 34, with Bonus number 1. Cumiskey beat the 1 in 13,983,816 odds to become the sole winner of the $24 million lottery prize by matching the main six draw numbers he chose at random. He claimed his jackpot prize through British Columbia Lottery Corporation's alternate prize claim process while prize payout offices are temporarily closed to the public.

The jackpot win marks the third British Columbia resident to win the Lotto 6/49 jackpot this year. Saeid Ebrahimi of Burnaby and Tibor Tusnady of White Rock won $5 million in March and $16 million in April playing the game, respectively.

VIDEO: Watch the full interview

Ybb3K2owDu8

Lottery Post Staff

10 comments. Last comment 5 hours ago by cbr$.
Raven62
Posted: Today, 7:56 am - IP Logged

Party Congrats to the Winner! Party

    hearsetrax
    Posted: Today, 8:27 am - IP Logged

    Party Congrats to the Winner! Party

    I Agree!😏 I hope he still has friends after the money has been spent Skeptical

      CDanaT
      Posted: Today, 8:31 am - IP Logged

      PERFECT !!!!!  Just Perfect

        rcbbuckeye
        Posted: Today, 8:34 am - IP Logged

        I Agree!😏 I hope he still has friends after the money has been spent Skeptical

        One benefit I have is that I don't have very many real friends. Maybe one or two. My wife, she has quite a few. If I won, we would have to have a serious conversation about keeping secrets. LOL.

          Unlucky-Kenny
          Posted: Today, 9:25 am - IP Logged

          One benefit I have is that I don't have very many real friends. Maybe one or two. My wife, she has quite a few. If I won, we would have to have a serious conversation about keeping secrets. LOL.

          Haha

          LOL

          Information lock down!

          I feel like I would be in the same position myself - would need to drive the point home how its just the best course of action.

            Raven62
            Posted: Today, 9:43 am - IP Logged

            Haha

            LOL

            Information lock down!

            I feel like I would be in the same position myself - would need to drive the point home how its just the best course of action.

            12 Questions to Help Folks Decipher Between Friends vs Acquaintances:

            http://goodguyswag.com/friends-vs-acquaintances/

              Bleudog101
              Posted: Today, 10:47 am - IP Logged

              Oh come on hearsetax; she'd tell all on a gal's night out!

               

              Is that news conference mandatory in Canada?   

              In any case, congratulations on your big, tax free win.

                maximumfun
                Posted: Today, 11:49 am - IP Logged

                How lovely!  Congratulations to the winner!

                  music*
                  Posted: Today, 1:23 pm - IP Logged

                  Retiring at 60 with $24 million Canadian. There are so many just like him hoping to hit.

                   I hope that  he enjoys Oahu and all of Hawaii. 

                   British Columbia on the West Coast of North America has been lucky three times for Canadians who play there.

                  Cool

                    cbr$
                    Posted: Today, 5:51 pm - IP Logged
                    Congratulation to Ronald Cumiskey on winning the jackpot in the British Columbia Lottery
                    Lotto 6/49 game. Telling his boss I'm retiring sound great. I wish him the best of luck.
                                                    PartyWTG !!!
                       
