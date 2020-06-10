Quick Links
One Arizona lottery ticket wins $410 million Mega Millions jackpot
One Arizona lottery ticket wins $410 million Mega Millions jackpot
It's the first Mega Millions jackpot win for an Arizona player
By Todd Northrop
A single ticket sold in Arizona matched the winning numbers from Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing and is worth an estimated $410 million.
The lump-sum cash value of the jackpot is a staggering $316.8 million — up from the estimate of $308.2 million that was established on Saturday. The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize.
We may never know who won the big prize because last year Arizona became one of the growing number of states to provide the option of anonymity for big lottery winners. Gov. Doug Ducey signed the legislation in August.
The Arizona Lottery says the winning ticket was sold at the Circle K at 67th Avenue and Beardsley Road in Glendale.
Tuesday's winning numbers were 1, 5, 9, 10, and 23, with Mega Ball number 22. The Megaplier was 2.
Apart from the jackpot, 1,130,901 tickets won $24,293,904 in prizes across the game's eight additional prize tiers in Tuesday's drawing.
13 lucky players matched the first 5 numbers for a $1,000,000 prize: 1 from Florida, 1 from Maryland, 2 from Michigan, 1 from Minnesota, 1 from Mississippi, 2 from New York, 2 from Pennsylvania, 1 from South Carolina, and 2 from Washington.
Four of the second-prize winners — the tickets sold in Mississippi and South Carolina, as well as both tickets sold in New York — were purchased with the Megaplier option for an extra $1. Because they purchased the Megaplier, those tickets are now worth $2 million after being multiplier by the Megaplier number of 2.
74 tickets matched four white numbers plus the Mega Ball and won $10,000. Of those tickets, 13 were purchased with the Megaplier option, increasing the prize to $20,000, and 9 were sold in California, where the prize was $4,519 this drawing.
The full breakdown of results and prizes, including the official drawing video, can be found on USA Mega's Mega Millions Drawing Detail for June 9, 2020.
The jackpot-winning ticket sold in Arizona is the first Mega Millions jackpot winner in Arizona, and just the second Mega Millions jackpot winner from any state in 2020. It is the largest Mega Millions jackpot since a $522 million Mega Millions ticket was claimed in California last September.
The jackpot had been rolling since it was last won in New Jersey on February 11. During this run, there were more than 17.6 million winning tickets sold, including the jackpot winner and 46 other tickets with prize values of $1 million or more.
With the jackpot being won Tuesday, the next Mega Millions annuity jackpot estimate is reset to its starting point of $20 million — down from the previous starting point of $40 million, due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Mega Millions is currently offered for sale in 44 states, plus Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Tuesdays and Fridays at 11:00 pm Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.
The Mega Millions winning numbers are published at USA Mega (www.usamega.com) minutes after the drawing takes place.
Top 25 United States lottery jackpots of all time
The following list actually shows the top 27 lottery jackpots of all time in order to include Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot, which is the 27th-largest lottery jackpot of all time in the United States.
- Powerball: $1.5864 billion, Jan. 13, 2016 (19 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California, Florida, Tennessee
- Mega Millions: $1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - South Carolina
- Powerball: $768.4 million, Mar. 27, 2019 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Wisconsin
- Powerball: $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Massachusetts
- Powerball: $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018 (21 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Iowa, New York
- Mega Millions: $656 million, Mar. 30, 2012 (18 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
- Mega Millions: $636 million, Dec. 17, 2013 (21 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - California, Georgia
- Powerball: $590.5 million, May 18, 2013 (13 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Florida
- Powerball: $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012 (15 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Arizona, Missouri
- Powerball: $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas
- Powerball: $559.7 million, Jan. 6, 2018 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Hampshire
- Mega Millions: $543 million, Jul. 24, 2018 (22 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California
- Mega Millions: $536 million, Jul. 8, 2016 (34 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Indiana
- Mega Millions: $533 million, Mar. 30, 2018 (23 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Jersey
- Mega Millions: $522 million, Jun. 7, 2019 (24 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California
- Powerball: $487 million, Jul. 30, 2016 (23 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Hampshire
- Powerball: $456.7 million, Mar. 17, 2018 (19 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Pennsylvania
- Mega Millions: $451 million, Jan. 5, 2018 (23 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Florida
- Powerball: $448.4 million, Aug. 7, 2013 (12 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Minnesota, New Jersey (2)
- Powerball: $447.8 million, Jun. 10, 2017 (19 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California
- Powerball: $435.3 million, Feb. 22, 2017 (18 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Indiana
- Powerball: $429.6 million, May 7, 2016 (18 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Jersey
- Powerball: $425.3 million, Feb. 19, 2014 (15 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California
- Mega Millions: $425 million, Jan. 1, 2019 (19 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New York
- Powerball: $420.9 million, Nov. 26, 2016 (19 rollovers, starting at $10 million) - Tennessee
- Mega Millions: $414 million, Mar. 18, 2014 (20 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Florida, Maryland
- Mega Millions: $410 million, Jun. 9, 2020 (33 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Arizona
For those keeping score, the number of jackpots in the top 25, by lottery game, are:
- Powerball: 16
- Mega Millions: 9
Top 25 cash value jackpots
The Tuesday Mega Millions jackpot ranks as the 17th-largest cash value in U.S. history.
- Powerball: $983.5 million cash, Jan. 13, 2016 ($1.5864 billion annuity) - California, Florida, Tennessee
- Mega Millions: $877.8 million cash, Oct. 23, 2018 ($1.537 billion annuity) - South Carolina
- Powerball: $480.5 million cash, Aug. 23, 2017 ($758.7 million annuity) - Massachusetts
- Powerball: $476.9 million cash, Mar. 27, 2019 ($768.4 million annuity) - Wisconsin
- Mega Millions: $471 million cash, Mar. 30, 2012 ($656 million annuity) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
- Powerball: $396.2 million cash, Oct. 27, 2018 ($687.8 million annuity) - Iowa, New York
- Powerball: $384.7 million cash, Nov. 28, 2012 ($587.5 million annuity) - Arizona, Missouri
- Powerball: $381.1 million cash, Feb. 11, 2015 ($564.1 million annuity) - North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas
- Mega Millions: $378 million cash, Jul. 8, 2016 ($536 million annuity) - Indiana
- Powerball: $370.9 million cash, May 18, 2013 ($590.5 million annuity) - Florida
- Powerball: $352 million cash, Jan. 6, 2018 ($559.7 million annuity) - New Hampshire
- Mega Millions: $347.6 million cash, Dec. 17, 2013 ($636 million annuity) - California, Georgia
- Mega Millions: $340 million cash, Jun. 7, 2019 ($522 million annuity) - California
- Powerball: $336.8 million cash, Jul. 30, 2016 ($487 million annuity) - New Hampshire
- Mega Millions: $324 million cash, Mar. 30, 2018 ($533 million annuity) - New Jersey
- Mega Millions: $320.5 million cash, Jul. 24, 2018 ($543 million annuity) - California
- Mega Millions: $316.8 million cash, Jun. 9, 2020 ($410 million annuity) - Arizona
- Powerball: $284 million cash, May 7, 2016 ($429.6 million annuity) - New Jersey
- Mega Millions: $281.9 million cash, Jan. 5, 2018 ($451 million annuity) - Florida
- Powerball: $279.1 million cash, Jun. 10, 2017 ($447.8 million annuity) - California
- Powerball: $276.5 million cash, Jan. 29, 2020 ($396.9 million annuity) - Florida
- Powerball: $273.9 million cash, Mar. 17, 2018 ($456.7 million annuity) - Pennsylvania
- Powerball: $263.5 million cash, Feb. 22, 2017 ($435.3 million annuity) - Indiana
- Powerball: $258.2 million cash, Aug. 7, 2013 ($448.4 million annuity) - Minnesota, New Jersey (2)
- Powerball: $254.7 million cash, Nov. 26, 2016 ($420.9 million annuity) - Tennessee
The number of cash value jackpots in the top 25, by lottery game, are:
- Powerball: 16
- Mega Millions: 9
Posted: Today, 9:23 am
Way to go Arizona, congrats.
I am the Prince of Thieves!!!
Posted: Today, 10:08 am
Isn't Arizona an anonymous state?
Not my friend in Mesa, darn it.
AZ cannot offer on-line sales, I emailed them about that last week. Due to Tribal agreements in that state they said.
My 13 tickets on-line were all losers, and the one I bought in the store hit for $4.
Would really like it if it was a group of players, been some time since that has happened.
Posted: Today, 10:34 am
Great win Arizona. Hope the winner stay anonymous
Posted: Today, 10:38 am
What a joke those big games.!!!
Usually is 1 winner.
I wouldn't waste my money on them.
Why don't they make a bunch of winners on those large amounts ?
Posted: Today, 11:18 am
Isn't Arizona an anonymous state?
Not my friend in Mesa, darn it.
AZ cannot offer on-line sales, I emailed them about that last week. Due to Tribal agreements in that state they said.
My 13 tickets on-line were all losers, and the one I bought in the store hit for $4.
Would really like it if it was a group of players, been some time since that has happened.
Yes, Bleudog101, Arizona is an anonymous State for big winners. As Todd's original post stated.
I was hoping for a win here in California. I am not getting any younger!
Playing the Lottery is more like a past time than a hobby.
Chasing $ Millions.
Posted: Today, 11:56 am
" In a way" l was semi right.The winner was closer to the West Coast than the East. I should have gone with the name " Lotto Prophet" originally, but decided against it. Made $6.00 from my $4.00 investment. Oh well, onwards, upwards.
* Close, but no cigar.
* Voice of Reason *
People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.
Posted: Today, 12:00 pm
Way to go Arizona, congrats.
That my friend, is the sanest post you have ever put out there. Let me guess, you got a girlfriend.
* Voice of Reason *
People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.
Posted: Today, 12:18 pm
Congrats to the Winner(s)!
A mind once stretched by a new idea never returns to its original dimensions!
Catch-22: A dilemma or difficult circumstance from which there is no escape because of mutually conflicting or dependent conditions.
Corruptissima re publica plurimae leges: When the republic is at its most corrupt the laws are most numerous.
Posted: Today, 12:24 pm
Very happy for the person in Arizona. Don't think that I will be playing Mega and Powerball again for A Very long time, if ever! If they think that I'm going to pay them the full price for a game that they have reduced the winnings for by half, then they have a very vivid imagination. I can't understand for the life of me why anybody would play. Now if they charged $1.00 for a ticket, then I might consider it, but still couldn't guarantee that I'd play!! I think that in their effort to be greedy, they are going to eventually ruin a good thing!!!
Posted: Today, 12:48 pm
Very happy for the person in Arizona. Don't think that I will be playing Mega and Powerball again for A Very long time, if ever! If they think that I'm going to pay them the full price for a game that they have reduced the winnings for by half, then they have a very vivid imagination. I can't understand for the life of me why anybody would play. Now if they charged $1.00 for a ticket, then I might consider it, but still couldn't guarantee that I'd play!! I think that in their effort to be greedy, they are going to eventually ruin a good thing!!!
GjTheManHimself ! Plus, it sadly takes twice as long for the jackpot to be won. Before the added numbers, 11 jackpot wins per year. Now sadly, only 3 or 4 jackpot wins/new multi-millionaires created per year.
Having several millions of dollars in my financial accounts means receiving several valuable services each day!
Posted: Today, 1:26 pm
NOTE: In the "Worldwide Jackpots" section it shows that Lotto Texas has a higher jackpot than Mega Millions!
Congrats to the winner in Arizona
Like many people on here I have now quit both the Mega Millions and Powerball until they come up with better versions of both games
which does not seem likely anytime soon.
Posted: Today, 1:32 pm
Very happy for the person in Arizona. Don't think that I will be playing Mega and Powerball again for A Very long time, if ever! If they think that I'm going to pay them the full price for a game that they have reduced the winnings for by half, then they have a very vivid imagination. I can't understand for the life of me why anybody would play. Now if they charged $1.00 for a ticket, then I might consider it, but still couldn't guarantee that I'd play!! I think that in their effort to be greedy, they are going to eventually ruin a good thing!!!
.. but would we be hearing that from you IF you won? Did someone drive you to store at gunpoint & tell you to buy a ticket? Come on big guy. Did you forget the odds?
* Voice of Reason *
People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.
Posted: Today, 1:36 pm
.. but would we be hearing that from you IF you won? Did someone drive you to store at gunpoint & tell you to buy a ticket? Come on big guy. Did you forget the odds?
It's about perceived value and right now it's not looking good for either Mega millions or Powerball.
Posted: Today, 1:40 pm
It's about perceived value and right now it's not looking good for either Mega millions or Powerball.
l hear you, but just take a gander at the odds? If you placing a $2.00 bet and you win, your ROI is tremendous. Going into these games with the idea that you & only you are going to win is wishful thinking. I will continue to play my $2.00 because there is always a chance l " could" win. Not playing & complaining is counterproductive.
* Voice of Reason *
People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.