Wisconsin Lottery starts midday drawings

Later evening draw times for Pick 3, Pick 4

By Todd Northrop

Wisconsin Lottery fans now have more opportunities to win big, with three of its games now drawing twice per day.

The state's Pick 3, Pick 4, and All or Nothing games will all receive new midday drawings, in addition to their current evening drawings. This brings Wisconsin games in line with most other state lotteries that already offer multiple daily drawings of popular games.

Now the only remaining states without midday drawings are Arizona, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Washington, and West Virginia.

The new Wisconsin Lottery midday drawings start Sunday, June 14, and take place at 1:30 pm Central Time.

As part of the revised drawing lineup, the evening draw times for the Pick 3 and Pick 4 games is being moved to 9:00 pm, aligning with the current draw time of the All or Nothing game.

The prizes, odds of winning, and how to play Pick 3, Pick 4, and All or Nothing remain the same as before. Players will need to use new playslips for Pick 3, Pick 4, and All or Nothing, as the old playslips did not provide the ability to participate in the new draw times.

The Wisconsin Lottery uses computerized drawings, so the public is unable to see the actual drawing taking place.

All Wisconsin Lottery drawings are published on Lottery Post's Wisconsin Lottery Results page soon after each drawing. The first midday drawing will be published at Lottery Post on Sunday afternoon.