New Jersey Lottery to offer fixed Pick 3 and Pick 4 prize amounts

Nov 9, 2022, 8:02 am (4 comments)ShareTweetCopy Link

Bigger prizes that are no longer reduced when there are many winners

By Kate Northrop

The New Jersey Lottery announced that they will start offering fixed prize amounts for Pick 3 and Pick 4, which will guarantee more winnings for multiple winning tickets.

Starting next week, the New Jersey Lottery will adjust its payout structure for Pick 3 and Pick 4 so that each winning ticket will beget a fixed guaranteed prize.

Currently, multiple winning tickets in the same prize tier will split the available prize pool, rather than each being awarded a specific amount. The available prize pool is determined by the number of tickets sold for the drawing.

Under the new payout system, the number of tickets sold for a drawing will never enter the equation. The payout amount for a win will always be the same. For example, a Pick 3 player who wins a $1 Straight bet will win a $500 prize in Pick 3 every time.

The change goes into effect Mon., Nov. 14.

"When a ticket wins, it is awarded a fixed, guaranteed amount regardless of how many other tickets are eligible to win that same prize," the Lottery said in an announcement. "The amount won is always the same (based on the wager), regardless of the draw or specific winning number combination."

According to the Lottery, there will be more winning tickets winning bigger prizes on average. Players will never have to split a Pick 3 or Pick 4 prize.

Pick 3 and Pick 4 drawings take place twice daily at 12:59 pm and 10:57 pm EST. Winning numbers, prizes and odds for Pick 3 and Pick 4 are published on Lottery Post's New Jersey Lottery Results page right after each drawing.