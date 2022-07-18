Mississippi Lottery to add midday drawings and new Fireball feature to Cash 3 and Cash 4 games

By Kate Northrop

Today the Mississippi Lottery announced a second daily drawing for two of their popular draw games, plus a new add-on feature called Fireball.

Starting July 31, Mississippi lottery players will be able to participate in two daily drawings for both Cash 3 and Cash 4, with an additional midday drawing set to take place at 2:30 PM CT. That will be in addition to the current nightly drawing scheduled at 9:30 PM CT.

"Many of our players are well-versed with lotteries in other jurisdictions and games/features they offer," Mississippi Lottery Director of Communications told Lottery Post. "Having multiple drawings a day is something they enjoy and have requested."

Also on July 31, a new Fireball add-on feature will become available for Cash 3 and Cash 4. Fireball doubles the price of each play, so a $1 wager with Fireball costs $2, and a fifty-cent play costs $1. Players can add Fireball to any Cash 3 or Cash 4 play type selected. The option resembles the one the Virginia Lottery launched in May 2021, and the one the Texas Lottery launched in April 2019.

Fireball is an additional drawing that takes place at the same time as the Cash 3 and Cash 4 drawings. One single Fireball number — from zero to nine — will be drawn for the midday drawings and one for the late drawings.

With Fireball, players can replace any of numbers drawn with the Fireball number, creating more combinations. Players can even win multiple times in the same play, by winning with the base game and with the Fireball.

Important to note is that the Fireball number does not replace numbers on a player's ticket — it can only replace numbers that are drawn by the lottery.

The game changes have been in the works for quite some time. Usually, the Mississippi Lottery will begin preparing for new launches at least six months in advance, Annison said.

"We believe [lottery fans] will enjoy the changes," she continued. "We like to keep things fresh and fun, and we value player feedback."

Mississippi is the latest state to launch its own lottery, having just started its operations in 2019. The most recent game added to its offerings was the Pick 4-style game, Cash 4, which began in January.

With the young lottery celebrating many of its "firsts," Annison says that another successful achievement is its first-ever promotion, called the Summer of Fun. The promotion includes eight drawings where players can win various summer-themed prizes, such grills, coolers, and even a boat. According to the Lottery, Mississippi players who enjoyed the campaign can look forward to more promotions throughout the year.