Mississippi Lottery Match 5 will move to daily drawings

Pick 5 jackpot game will become a daily draw game this fall

By Kate Northrop

Later this year, the Mississippi Lottery's Match 5 draw game will move to a daily draw schedule, joining other daily draw games in the evenings.

Beginning Sept. 10, Mississippi lottery players will be able to enter daily drawings for the Pick 5-style Match 5 game.

As of now, drawings for the game take place every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 9:30 pm CT. Now, the draw schedule will align with the Lottery's other daily draw games, Cash 3, Cash 4, and Cash Pop, so that they will all be drawn every day at 9:30 pm CT.

"The popularity of Match 5 has skyrocketed since the record $905,000 jackpot was hit in February," Lottery President Jeff Hewitt said in a press release. "Mississippi Match 5's great odds and ease of play consistently make it a player favorite. We're simply responding to what players want — more Mississippi Match 5."

Currently, players can buy multi-draw tickets with the option of participating in up to 24 Match 5 draws. Starting July 18, the number of draws available will be 23, decreasing by one every consecutive drawing.

On Sept. 10, players will be able to purchase up to 21 multi-draw advance drawings, including the drawing.

The game rules, odds, and price per ticket at $2 a play will remain the same, with players picking five numbers between 1 and 35 or having the terminal randomly select numbers using the Quick Pick option. Players can add the Multiplier feature to their ticket for an extra $1 per play, which multiplies non-jackpot winning prizes by 2, 3, 4, or 5 times.

The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 324,632. The starting jackpot for each new drawing cycle begins at $50,000.

The Mississippi Match 5 jackpot currently stands at $68,000 for the next drawing on Thurs., July 13.All winning numbers, prizes, and odds, are published on Lottery Post's Mississippi Lottery Results page right after each drawing.