Florida Lottery updates Fantasy 5, adds additional daily drawing

In-state draw game gets branding refresh and a new midday drawing

By Kate Northrop

The Florida Lottery updated its Fantasy 5 draw game today, which includes a new daily drawing added to the schedule.

Today, the Florida Lottery held its first midday drawing for Fantasy 5, a locally drawn game that offers a top prize that rolls down to the next lowest prize tiers if there is no top prize winner.

Florida lottery players can now enter two Fantasy 5 drawings a day, reflected on updated play slips. Players may select one of three options: MID for the new midday drawing at 1:05 pm EST, EVE for the evening drawing at 11:15 pm EST, and BOTH for both midday and evening drawings.

Leaving this area blank on the play slip will automatically enter a ticket for the next available draw. Selecting BOTH will print two separate tickets from the terminal — one for the midday drawing and one for the evening drawing.

One player won the game's first-ever midday drawing top prize today, with one ticket laying claim to a top prize of $42,631.20. The winning numbers in today's midday drawing are 5, 6, 19, 23, and 28.

The game also now boasts a new, updated logo.

Fantasy 5 is played by selecting five numbers between 1 and 36 or by selecting the Quick Pick option to allow the terminal to randomly generate your numbers. Matching all five numbers will win the top prize, which is an estimated $100,000 but varies depending on game sales. The odds of matching all five numbers are 1 in 376,992.

If no one matches all five numbers, the top prize rolls down to the next prize tier in which there is a winning ticket and is shared equally among winners, with a maximum prize of $555 per winner. If the available rolldown exceeds the $555 per winner maximum in the 4-of-5 prize level, the Lottery explained, the excess funds in the prize pool rolls down and are share equally among the winners in the 3-of-5 level.

Players may also add the EZmatch feature to their ticket for an extra $1 per play, which prints a set of EZmatch numbers and corresponding prize amounts. Matching one of the five Fantasy 5 numbers with any of the EZmatch numbers printed on the ticket will instantly win the corresponding prize ranging from $2 to $500.

Players can purchase Fantasy 5 tickets up to 20 minutes before the applicable drawing and may purchase up to 30 consecutive days (60 consecutive drawings) using Advance Play.

Winning numbers and prize amounts can be found right after each drawing on Lottery Post's Florida Lottery Results page.