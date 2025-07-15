Massachusetts Lottery to add second daily Mass Cash drawing

Jul 15, 2025, 11:03 am (1 comment)SharePostCopy Link

Popular draw game falls in line with Numbers Game

By Kate Northrop

On Monday, the Massachusetts Lottery announced that it will be adding a second daily Mass Cash drawing starting later this month.

In less than a week, the Massachusetts Lottery's Mass Cash draw game will get a second daily drawing.

Currently, the Lottery offers one daily Mass Cash drawing at 9:00 p.m. EST. Beginning Sunday, July 20, the game will operate with a new 2:00 p.m. midday drawing.

The game will continue its current number matrix consisting of 5 numbers chosen out of a pool of 35 numbers.

"Introducing a midday drawing takes Mass Cash to a new level, giving players more chances to win and more opportunities to enjoy the game," Lottery Executive Director Mark William Bracken said in a press release.

The change synchronizes Mass Cash drawings with those for Numbers Game, one of the other local draw games available in Massachusetts, which already offers two drawings at 2:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. every day.

Mass Cash originally launched in 1991 with two drawings per week and was given a third weekly drawing in 2009 as a result of high interest and demand from players, according to the Lottery. Then, the schedule was adjusted to a daily draw format in 2011. The addition of the second daily drawing is the first change to the draw schedule since then.

The odds of matching all five numbers in Mass Cash are 1 in 324,632. A full list of odds and corresponding prizes can be viewed on the Prizes and Odds page.

Mass Cash drawings can be viewed online on the Lottery's official YouTube channel and Facebook page. Results are available on Lottery Post's Massachusetts Lottery Results page. Each play costs $1.