Massachusetts Lottery announces new draw schedule

Jun 2, 2022, 5:05 pm

Schedule for all in-state drawings to change

By Kate Northrop

The Massachusetts Lottery will be changing the draw schedule for all its in-state games later this month.

On Wednesday, the Lottery announced that it will be shifting its draw times to make viewing live drawings easier for players.

Starting Wednesday, June 15, Massachusetts players can tune in to live drawings at the new times below:

  • Midday Numbers Game (daily) ... 2:00 pm
  • Evening Numbers Game (daily) ... 9:00 pm
  • Mass Cash (daily) ... 9:00 pm
  • Megabucks Doubler (Wed. & Sat.) ... 9:00 pm

The evening drawings originally took place between 7:45 pm and 10:50 pm, while the Midday Numbers Game drawing occurred at 12:45 pm. The time between the Midday and Evening Numbers Game drawings will remain seven hours by moving the Midday drawing to 2:00 pm.

Scheduling all evening drawings at the same time, the Lottery says, will allow players to get these results all at once, by watching one video presentation.

"We are excited to present our evening drawings at times that are more accessible for many of our customers," Lottery Interim Executive Director Mark William Bracken said. "We have devoted considerable effort to enhancing the visual presentation of our drawings and moving the draw times will give more customers the opportunity to experience the excitement of watching these drawings live."

Players may view live drawings on the Massachusetts Lottery's Facebook Live page and YouTube channel.

Massachusetts Lottery results are available on Lottery Post's Massachusetts Lottery Results page.

The draw times for Lucky for Life, Mega Millions, and Powerball will remain the same.

Lottery Post Staff

