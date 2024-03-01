Limited-edition "Jaws" scratch-off lottery tickets coming soon to Massachusetts

Mar 1, 2024, 7:23 am (Post a comment)SharePostCopy Link

Celebrates 50th anniversary of Steven Spielberg's classic movie

By Todd Northrop

BOSTON, Mass. — The Massachusetts State Lottery Commission is making waves by announcing a limited-edition scratch-off lottery game inspired by the iconic movie "Jaws."

Set to launch on March 26, the new game offers players a chance to win big while reliving the suspense of the classic film.

Jaws scratch tickets will be priced at $10 each. When players scratch off the ticket, they have the opportunity to win up to $1 million instantly.

Even if luck doesn't strike immediately, there's still hope. Players can enter each non-winning Jaws tickets into second-chance drawings. A total of 30 lucky winners will be selected for a three-night stay for two at the Harbor View Hotel on Martha's Vineyard — the picturesque Massachusetts island where the original 1975 movie was filmed.

The winning package also includes black car service to and from the ferry, a custom guided bus tour of the island and some of the locations seen in the film, a private screening of Jaws, $1,000 in spending cash and more. Each of the 30 second-chance winners will also win a cash prize, with one person winning $1 million.

For the person who wins a second-chance prize with the $1 million prize, it's a rare case where the second-chance prize is actually better than any of the game's regular top prizes.

Just over 8 million of the limited-edition Jaws scratch tickets will be sold.