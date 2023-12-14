USA Mega

Lottery Places

The time is now 10:02 am

You last visited
December 14, 2023, 10:02 am

All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)

Home › Lottery News › Connecticut Lottery launches its first $50 scratch-off ticket

Connecticut Lottery launches its first $50 scratch-off ticket

Dec 14, 2023, 7:46 am (1 comment)

Connecticut Lottery

New game features best overall odds at winning any prize

By Kate Northrop

The Connecticut Lottery announced the launch of its first $50 scratch-off ticket ever, with the "best overall odds" of winning any prize in its game repertoire.

Lottery players in Connecticut can now try their luck with the Connecticut Lottery's new $50 scratch-off game, the most expensive ticket offered in the state.

Previously, ticket prices for instant games in Connecticut ranged from $1 to $30, but that has grown to include a game that comes with a hefty price tag, as well as a hefty prize.

The "$4,000,000 Fortune" scratch-off game features a top prize of $4 million and boasts the "best overall odds" of winning any prize at 1 in 2.38.

"CLC is thrilled to begin offering this beautiful, new $50 ticket, which we think players at that price point will really enjoy," Director of Lottery Games Carlos Rodriguez said in a press release. "With over fifty years of experience in the lottery business, CLC knows some of our customer base will love this game and enjoy the rewards of its prize structure."

There are three top prizes of $4 million to be won, as well as four second-tier prizes of $500,000 and five $100,000 third-tier prizes. In total, the game offers over $150 million in prizes. The lowest-tier prize is $50, the price of the ticket.

With the game's launch on Monday, the Connecticut Lottery joins the growing list of other U.S. lotteries offering pricey instant games. There are currently 21 state lotteries that sell scratch-off games at the $50-$100 price point.

The game has been distributed to many of the Lottery's retailers this week, the Lottery said.

News story photo(Click to display full-size in gallery)

Lottery Post Staff

Related links

Connecticut Lottery Results

Connecticut Lottery - official site

Related news stories

North Carolina Lottery approves online instant gamesAug 19, 2023

Virginia Lottery launches its first $50 scratch-offOct 11, 2022

Nebraska Lottery marks 30th Anniversary with first $30 scratch-off gameSep 27, 2022

Michigan Lottery celebrates 50th Anniversary with release of $50 scratch-off ticketJul 7, 2022

Texas Lottery releases country's first-ever $100 scratch-offMay 31, 2022

Tags for this story

Other popular tags

Comments

welington

A $50 ticket for a top prize of 4 million dollars. What am i missing here. The math is just wrong for players

End of comments
Subscribe to this news story
Guest