Nebraska Lottery marks 30th Anniversary with first $30 scratch-off game

New price point ticket available in Nebraska

By Kate Northrop

The number 30 is a big number for the Nebraska Lottery this year, which is celebrating its 30th Anniversary with the release of its first $30 scratch-off ticket.

Nebraska lottery players can now pick up a $30 scratch-off ticket from retailers from the "30th Anniversary Jackpot" game, which commemorates the Nebraska Lottery's 30th year in operation.

"30th Anniversary Jackpot" is Nebraska's first $30 scratch-off game, meant to celebrate "three decades of funding, fortune and fun."

"Nebraskans have been playing and winning the Nebraska Lottery since September 1993, and we're excited to kick off our anniversary celebrations with a $30 Scratch game," Lottery Director Brian Rockey said yesterday in a press release. "We think players will enjoy the new price point and the chance to win one of the biggest top prizes we've given away in a Scratch game.

The "30th Anniversary Jackpot" game offers three top prizes of $300,000, 20 second-tier prizes of $1,000, and 188 third-tier prizes of $500.

Previously, the highest price point scratch-off ticket that the Lottery offered was worth $20. The largest top prize among the Lottery's current $20 instant games is $200,000.

"And every '30th Anniversary Jackpot' ticket sold helps to support good causes across Nebraska like the environment, education, Nebraska State Fair, and problem gambler's assistance," Rockey continued.

Over $880 million has been raised for the Nebraska Lottery's beneficiary funds since its inception in 1993, according to the Lottery.

The new ticket is available for purchase at official Lottery retailers, but that's not the only new game being released in light of the milestone celebration. Players should stay tuned for "additional games and promotions for the Nebraska Lottery's 30th Anniversary" that are to be announced later.