Delaware Lottery celebrates its 45th year in operation

Oct 27, 2020, 9:33 am

By Kate Northrop

DOVER, Del. — This Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, the Delaware Lottery will celebrate its 45th year in operation with a year full of new featured games, events, and promotions for players to take part in.

The state was one of the earliest to adopt a government-regulated lottery when the idea of establishing lotteries as a source of state revenue gained traction in the 1960's and 1970's. As a result of the versatility that has allowed the Delaware Lottery to keep up the pace with game changes and evolving technology since then, the Lottery has become the state's fifth largest revenue generator. In fiscal year 2020, the Lottery's contribution to the state was $177.4 million, which in turn supported public services such as education, health, social services, public safety, and child, youth, and family services.

"We're excited to celebrate this milestone with our players," Vernon Kirk, the Director of the Delaware Lottery said in a press release. "Since 1975, we've supported state services that help Delaware thrive, and to date, the Delaware Lottery has generated over $5.6 billion in revenue for the State General Fund. That legacy — one that anyone who's played the Delaware Lottery is a part of — is worth celebrating."

Kirk has been with the Lottery since the very beginning. Since its inception in 1975, he served in a multitude of operational, administrative and financial roles before his appointment to Director in 2011.

In announcing the upcoming year-long celebration, the Lottery also recognized its retailer network consisting of over 600 locations, five of which have been partners with the Lottery since day one. Those retailers were James & Jesse's Barber (Wilmington), Steve's Tavern (Wilmington), Manor Pharmacy (New Castle), Naaman's Beverage Mart (Claymont), and Bayville Package Store (Selbyville).

To kick off the anniversary celebration, the Lottery will introduce a new family of instant games called "Celebrating 45 Years" this month. Tickets for the four limited edition instant game are available to players at official Lottery retailers. The games and their respective top prizes are as follows:

  • $1 Celebrating 45 Years — $1,000 top prize
  • $2 Celebrating 45 Years — $5,000 top prize
  • $5 Celebrating 45 Years — $15,000 top prize
  • $10 Celebrating 45 Years — $45,000 top prize

According to the Lottery, non-winning "Celebrating 45 Years" instant game tickets will also be eligible for second chance drawings via Collect 'N Win, the Lottery's loyalty and rewards program that launched last year.

Earlier this month, the Lottery hosted Governor John Carney in one of its two special 45th Anniversary events on Facebook Live. The next live event will take place this coming Friday, Oct. 30 and will feature increased Prize Wheel and Prize Punch winners, exclusive anniversary prizes, and an appearance from Director Vernon Kirk. Players can visit the official Delaware Lottery website to register for the upcoming online event, viewable on Facebook Live.

The Lottery reminded its players to "keep an eye out for more 45th Anniversary festivities to come, as the Delaware Lottery continues to celebrate throughout the year."

Bleudog101
Simpsonville
United States
They certainly have reason to celebrate---and an anonymous state to boot!

IDK why I thought of those folks in Alabama reading this headline...they may never have a lottery. 

    Chasing $ Millions.
    White Shores- California
    United States
    Celebrate they should Jeff. Found it surprising that Delaware with a population of less  than a million, have more PB jackpot winners than other States with larger populations.

    The saying is true " having the right numbers, is all you need." You could have bought the winning jackpot ticket through a butler service but be presently living in Nigeria, Chad or Guam.

     * Voice of Reason *   

     

    People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

      Think
      Marquette, MI
      United States
      Wow, 45 years and an anonymous state!

      I believe NH was the first of the recent state lotteries in the 1960's...I'll have to try to google up a list.  Michigan has a 50th coming up in two years maybe Michigan will be anonymous by then. There must be several other states who are about to have 40 or more years in and it will be fun to see what they do for theirs.

      congrats to the players

        Bleudog101
        Simpsonville
        United States
        I believe you are correct about New Hampshire (I'm from MA).  Can remember as a child over 50 years ago now---wow-- crossing the border and a huge neon type sign saying New Hampshire Sweepstakes on top of the state liquor store.

           
