Michigan Lottery celebrates 50th Anniversary with release of $50 scratch-off ticket

Big-ticket price offers players a big-ticket prize

By Kate Northrop

This week, the Michigan Lottery celebrated its 50th year in operation with its first-ever $50 scratch-off ticket to match.

The Michigan Lottery's newest and most expensive ticket is now available at retailers, and it's offering a top prize that Michigan players have never seen come from an in-state instant game before.

"$300,000,000 Diamond Riches" is Michigan's first $50 scratch-off game, offering over $300,000,000 in total prizes and a record instant game top prize of $6 million.

Players have a chance to win one of the game's three top prizes of $6 million, along with 100 second-tier prizes of $500,000 and 735 third-tier prizes of $2,500. None of those prizes have been won yet since the game's launch on Tuesday.

The lowest-tier prize in the game is the ticket's price point, $50.

Winners of the $6 million top prize will have two options for claiming the prize: 30 annual payments of $200,000 or a one-time lump sum payment of about $4.1 million.

Players with non-winning tickets from the "$300,000,000 Diamond Riches" game may enter them in a second-chance promotion by Nov. 13, 2022 for a chance to win prizes ranging from $500 to $100,000.

There will be ten second-chance drawings, in which each drawing will award one winner of $100,000, five winners of $10,000, 20 winners of $1,000, and 60 winners of $500.

Lottery players are not the only ones who have a chance to win big from the $50 game. The Lottery is offering retailers the largest total in commissions ever at $30.7 million.

Scratch-off games are available at the Lottery's 10,500 official retailers across the state.

Lotteries across the U.S. are joining the growing trend of offering high price point lottery tickets. In May, the Texas Lottery released the nation's first $100 scratch-off ticket.