Michigan Lottery celebrates 50th Anniversary with release of $50 scratch-off ticket

Jul 7, 2022, 4:10 pm

Big-ticket price offers players a big-ticket prize

By Kate Northrop

This week, the Michigan Lottery celebrated its 50th year in operation with its first-ever $50 scratch-off ticket to match.

The Michigan Lottery's newest and most expensive ticket is now available at retailers, and it's offering a top prize that Michigan players have never seen come from an in-state instant game before.

"$300,000,000 Diamond Riches" is Michigan's first $50 scratch-off game, offering over $300,000,000 in total prizes and a record instant game top prize of $6 million.

Players have a chance to win one of the game's three top prizes of $6 million, along with 100 second-tier prizes of $500,000 and 735 third-tier prizes of $2,500. None of those prizes have been won yet since the game's launch on Tuesday.

The lowest-tier prize in the game is the ticket's price point, $50.

Winners of the $6 million top prize will have two options for claiming the prize: 30 annual payments of $200,000 or a one-time lump sum payment of about $4.1 million.

Players with non-winning tickets from the "$300,000,000 Diamond Riches" game may enter them in a second-chance promotion by Nov. 13, 2022 for a chance to win prizes ranging from $500 to $100,000.

There will be ten second-chance drawings, in which each drawing will award one winner of $100,000, five winners of $10,000, 20 winners of $1,000, and 60 winners of $500.

Lottery players are not the only ones who have a chance to win big from the $50 game. The Lottery is offering retailers the largest total in commissions ever at $30.7 million.

Scratch-off games are available at the Lottery's 10,500 official retailers across the state.

Lotteries across the U.S. are joining the growing trend of offering high price point lottery tickets. In May, the Texas Lottery released the nation's first $100 scratch-off ticket.

Lottery Post Staff

Mata Garbo
Gallatin Tennesee
United States
Member #194096
November 29, 2018
183 Posts
Offline

3 top prizes of 6 million certainly gets your attention. But I think I would be playing for one of the $500,000 prizes, since there are 100 of them out there. Good job by Michigan. If anyone knows, I would be curious as to how the $100 scratch-offs in Texas have been doing. Whether it has been a boom or a bust.

    rcbbuckeye
    Texas
    United States
    Member #55887
    October 23, 2007
    13569 Posts
    Offline

    3 top prizes of 6 million certainly gets your attention. But I think I would be playing for one of the $500,000 prizes, since there are 100 of them out there. Good job by Michigan. If anyone knows, I would be curious as to how the $100 scratch-offs in Texas have been doing. Whether it has been a boom or a bust.

    Just looked it up. On the $100 game there hasn't been any top prizes ($20 million) claimed yet.

    3 of the 25 $100,000 prizes have been claimed.

    Personally, I rarely play scratchers. Generally there aren't very many top prizes in those games, and Texas is a really big state. $20 million prize sounds good until you realize just how much territory those 4 prizes could be lurking. But, scratchers outsell traditional lottery tickets. I think it's more about instant gratification than waiting for a drawing.

      sully16
      Ringleader
      Michigan
      United States
      Member #81738
      October 28, 2009
      100152 Posts
      Online

      Yikes , I think I might splurge, not something I would do on a regular basis. Cheers

        Bleudog101
        Simpsonville
        United States
        Member #163182
        January 22, 2015
        2930 Posts
        Offline

        Just looked it up. On the $100 game there hasn't been any top prizes ($20 million) claimed yet.

        3 of the 25 $100,000 prizes have been claimed.

        Personally, I rarely play scratchers. Generally there aren't very many top prizes in those games, and Texas is a really big state. $20 million prize sounds good until you realize just how much territory those 4 prizes could be lurking. But, scratchers outsell traditional lottery tickets. I think it's more about instant gratification than waiting for a drawing.

        Great story Kate.   Nice prizes too.

         

        rcbbuckeye just looked up your lottery...no Fast Play?   Ours in KY is the highest of all states that offer this.  Just over $1.02 million.   I play the $20 on occasion, today won $100 and gave a $5 tip to the three employees there..better than nothing.   Anyway the reason I go for the most expensive one is because if the RNG awards you the top prize, they add $250K as well.  The cheaper tickets pay proportionally less, of course and no bonus offered.

         

        Anymore effort by your foolish Legislature to get rid of the lottery there still???

          rcbbuckeye
          Texas
          United States
          Member #55887
          October 23, 2007
          13569 Posts
          Offline

          Great story Kate.   Nice prizes too.

           

          rcbbuckeye just looked up your lottery...no Fast Play?   Ours in KY is the highest of all states that offer this.  Just over $1.02 million.   I play the $20 on occasion, today won $100 and gave a $5 tip to the three employees there..better than nothing.   Anyway the reason I go for the most expensive one is because if the RNG awards you the top prize, they add $250K as well.  The cheaper tickets pay proportionally less, of course and no bonus offered.

           

          Anymore effort by your foolish Legislature to get rid of the lottery there still???

          Fast Play kind of games aren't Tx Lottery type of games. One of my biggest complaints about TX is the jackpots aren't that great for the odds of the games. 

          The Legislature nonsense got started with a State Rep from Southlake (just a few miles from where I live, and used to sell furniture) which is a very affluent city. In fact, a Lotto Texas jackpot was won there maybe 10 years ago or so. Can't recall the Reps' name but it was several years ago that he decided the lottery was bad for the citizens of Texas.

          It darn near got passed until someone realized just how much money was at stake. That woke them up. Never heard about it since.

          A little side note. A few years ago some folks wanted to change the laws so they could put in a casino in Dallas, at old Reunion Arena where the Mavs used to play (if I recall). Anyway, the Legislature decided that casinos are bad for Texas even though Texans want casinos. All the idiots in Austin had to do is drive to Winstar just across the OK border. 99.9% of the cars in the parking lot are from Texas. 

