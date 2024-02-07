New $50 Massachusetts Lottery ticket offers "unprecedented" top prize of $1 million a year for life

Feb 7, 2024, 11:41 am (Post a comment)SharePostCopy Link

Another huge prize-bearing game one year after the launch of the state's first $50 ticket

By Kate Northrop

The Massachusetts Lottery released a new $50 scratch-off ticket that boasts an "unprecedented" top prize of $1 million a year for life.

The new $50 scratch-off ticket from the Massachusetts Lottery, which offers a prize that is sure to keep anyone comfortable for the rest of their life, is certainly the first of its kind for that price point.

Ticket rolls for "Lifetime Millions" hit the shelves at Massachusetts Lottery retailers across the state on Tuesday, and the hefty price tag comes with a chance at winning a top prize that is just as juicy.

"We released our first $50 lottery ticket last year and it quickly became the best-selling ticket in the country," State Treasurer and Chair of the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission Deborah B. Goldberg said. "With the grand prize of a million dollars a year for life, this new $50 ticket gives players what they have been requesting, another chance to win big."

Winners of the $1 million a year for life grand prize are guaranteed to receive that annual amount for a minimum of 20 years, "with the potential to continue for many more," a press release says. Alternatively, grand prize winners can take the cash option of the prize, which comes out to $15.4 million.

Out of 25.2 million tickets in circulation, three tickets hold the coveted grand prize. The odds of winning one of the three top prizes are about 1 in 8.4 million.

The game also offers four second-tier prizes of $2 million, or $100,000 a year for 20 years, and 12 third-tier prizes of $1 million, or $50,000 a year for 20 years, none of which have been claimed.

The lowest prize a player can win in the $50 game is $100, with the overall prize payout of 82% matching the highest payout percentage of any instant game in Massachusetts Lottery history, according to the Lottery.

"We are excited to give Mass Lottery players their first-ever chance to win a million dollars a year for life instantly," Lottery Executive Director Mark William Bracken stated. "With three tiers of grand prizes, second chances to win up to $50,000, and no break-even prizes, Lifetime Millions offers a wide range of ways to win."

The overall odds of winning any prize in "Lifetime Millions" is 1 in 4.1.

Players may also enter non-winning tickets in the game's ten available Second Chance Drawings, which gives ticketholders another shot at winning cash prizes ranging from $100 to $50,000. Each of the ten drawings will award 12 $50,000 prizes, 8 $1,000 prizes, 62 $500 prizes, and 250 $100 prizes.

Massachusetts' very first $50 scratch-off ticket, "Billion Dollar Extravaganza," went on sale exactly one year ago on Feb, 7, 2023. The game is still available today, with all three top prizes of $25 million claimed and four out of five second-tier prizes of $2 million remaining.