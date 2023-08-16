First $25 million scratch-off lottery prize claimed in Massachusetts

Aug 16, 2023, 12:55 pm (Post a comment)ShareTweetCopy Link

Largest instant prize ever awarded in Massachusetts state history

By Kate Northrop

DORCHESTER, Mass. — The largest scratch-off prize in Massachusetts state history has been claimed at a whopping $25 million.

Yesterday, the Massachusetts Lottery announced that it has officially awarded the biggest instant prize in the state's history to a trust.

State lotteries have gradually been adding scratch-off tickets with bigger and better prizes in hopes of wowing and attracting players to their lottery ticket vending machines and cabinets. The Massachusetts Lottery is no stranger to the idea, which added the $50 "Billion Dollar Extravaganza" instant game to its repertoire in February.

The high-value ticket comes with a hefty price tag, but the $50 was worth the investment for one lucky player that won the largest "scratch and win" prize in Massachusetts Lottery history.

Simmons & Schiavo Lottery Trust 2023-28 of Woburn, represented by trustee Marco Schiavo, claimed the $25 million top prize yesterday at Lottery headquarters in Dorchester. The trust opted for the cash option and received a one-time lump sum payment of $16.25 million before taxes.

With the winnings, Schiavo said his client plans on purchasing real estate and will invest.

Since "Billion Dollar Extravaganza" hit the shelves in February, over 12.6 million tickets for the game have been sold, according to the Lottery. While over 3 million winning tickets totaled over $485 million in prizes, it took one single ticket to win $25 million.

Hence the name, the game offers over $1.2 billion in total prizes and an overall prize payout of 82 percent, the Lottery said in a statement. It's the highest payout percentage of any lottery game ever offered in Massachusetts.

The historic winning ticket was sold at the Speedway convenience store on McGrath Highway in Somerville. For selling the ticket, the retailer receives a $50,000 bonus commission from the Lottery.

Those hoping to snag one of the top prizes of $25 million in "Billion Dollar Extravaganza" still have a chance, with two more top prizes remaining in the game. All five second-tier prizes of $2 million are waiting to be won, and eight out of 15 third-tier prizes of $1 million remain.

That's not all — the $50 game also features ten second chance drawings. Players can enter non-winning tickets in the promotion for a chance to win prizes ranging from $100 to $50,000. So far, four drawings have taken place.

The odds of winning any prize in "Billion Dollar Extravaganza" are 1 in 4.1.