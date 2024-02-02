Two Massachusetts lottery winners claim $1 million prizes in same game 25 minutes apart

Feb 2, 2024, 7:17 am (1 comment)SharePostCopy Link

Might as well take the photo together!

By Kate Northrop

DORCHESTER, Mass. — Two Massachusetts lottery players bumped into each other while they each claimed a $1 million prize from the same game within 25 minutes of each other.

Less than half an hour apart on Fri., Jan. 26, two lottery winners stopped by Massachusetts Lottery headquarters in Dorchester to independently claim a $1 million prize from the same scratch-off game.

It was an unplanned occurrence, but it was momentous enough for the two players to even take their winner photo together.

Mansfield resident Lawrence Troy and Sheffield resident Jonathan Seward are the lucky winners, the Lottery said. Seward had showed up first, followed by Troy 25 minutes later.

They had each bought a second-tier prize-winning ticket worth $1 million in the $20 "$5,000,000 100X Cashword" instant game.

Both winners opted to claim their prize as a one-time lump sum payment of $650,000 before taxes.

Seward, who is self-employed, recalled scratching off the ticket while enjoying a nice glass of wine in front of the fireplace after processing some bills. He'll use the winnings to invest in his business.

He purchased his winning ticket at Silk's Variety on Main Street in Sheffield. According to the Lottery, the store was one of the original Massachusetts Lottery retailers from 1972. The retailer received a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Meanwhile, Troy bought his winning ticket at 7-Eleven on Copeland Drive in Mansfield, which will also receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale. Troy said he does not have any immediate plans for the winnings.

The $20 "$5,000,000 100X Cashword" game, which launched in February 2023, offers two top prizes of $5 million, one of which has already been claimed. Following these two winners' claims, there are three out of ten second-tier prizes of $1 million remaining, as well as 271 out of 700 third-tier prizes of $10,000.

The overall odds of winning any prize in the scratch-off game are 1 in 2.86.