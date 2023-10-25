Massachusetts house cleaner finds $1 million winning lottery ticket, gives it to owner

Oct 25, 2023, 12:44 pm (13 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Lucky winner has his housekeeper to thank for discovering the win

By Kate Northrop

MEDFORD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man said his house cleaner came across a winning lottery ticket worth $1 million that he had purchased months earlier and forgotten about.

A housekeeper came across a $1 million winning lottery ticket while cleaning a home and brought it to their client's attention.

Khalil Soussa of Medford didn't even know that there was a lottery ticket worth $1 million sitting right under his nose the entire time. After buying a "$15,000,000 Money Maker" scratch-off ticket for $30 a few months ago, it was forgotten and started collecting dust in his vase.

His housekeeper must have noticed, because they found it sitting inside the decoration and brought it to Soussa's attention.

At that point, he discovered that it wasn't a junk ticket, rather it was a winner of the game's $1 million second-tier prize.

He purchased it Tony's Convenience on Salem Street in Medford some number of months ago, and the retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling it.

Soussa visited Massachusetts Lottery headquarters and chose to receive the cash option of the prize, a $650,000 one-time payment before taxes. While he did not say whether his house cleaner will be getting a bonus as well, he told the Lottery that he plans on using some of the winnings to help a friend and donate to charity.

Having claimed the sixth second-tier prize of $1 million in the "$15,000,000 Money Maker" instant game, which launched in April 2022, two more prizes of $1 million remain. There are also two out of three top prizes of $15 million and 48 out of 216 third-tier prizes of $100,000 left to claim. Players also have the option of claiming the top prize and second-tier prize as an annual prize of $750,000 a year for 20 years or $50,000 a year for 20 years, respectively.

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 3.09.