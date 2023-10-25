Massachusetts house cleaner finds $1 million winning lottery ticket, gives it to owner

Lucky winner has his housekeeper to thank for discovering the win
By Kate Northrop
MEDFORD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man said his house cleaner came across a winning lottery ticket worth $1 million that he had purchased months earlier and forgotten about.
Khalil Soussa of Medford didn't even know that there was a lottery ticket worth $1 million sitting right under his nose the entire time. After buying a "$15,000,000 Money Maker" scratch-off ticket for $30 a few months ago, it was forgotten and started collecting dust in his vase.
His housekeeper must have noticed, because they found it sitting inside the decoration and brought it to Soussa's attention.
At that point, he discovered that it wasn't a junk ticket, rather it was a winner of the game's $1 million second-tier prize.
He purchased it Tony's Convenience on Salem Street in Medford some number of months ago, and the retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling it.
Soussa visited Massachusetts Lottery headquarters and chose to receive the cash option of the prize, a $650,000 one-time payment before taxes. While he did not say whether his house cleaner will be getting a bonus as well, he told the Lottery that he plans on using some of the winnings to help a friend and donate to charity.
Having claimed the sixth second-tier prize of $1 million in the "$15,000,000 Money Maker" instant game, which launched in April 2022, two more prizes of $1 million remain. There are also two out of three top prizes of $15 million and 48 out of 216 third-tier prizes of $100,000 left to claim. Players also have the option of claiming the top prize and second-tier prize as an annual prize of $750,000 a year for 20 years or $50,000 a year for 20 years, respectively.
The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 3.09.
Aaww, such a sweet house cleaner.
As always we do the math for the winners.
State and Federal taxes = 46%
So winner gets to keep 351K.
I would give the cleaner 51K and be left with 300K.
I like to deal with round figures.
A guy spends $30 bucks on one scratch-off and didn't scratch it months ago ??? And forgot he had it ?? He must have been drunk at the time. Hold my beer,,,, let me go check my sock drawer.
Ahh...nope....wouldn't of told him. lol
may the house cleaner win big in life for his honesty.
I think 1000.00 is more in line for this. He would have spotted the ticket before expiration which is what I based that on.
I know that's right😆. I would've told him I quit, because something can up and I don't have the time to clean anymore 🤣.🤣. 💰💰💰💰💰💰
Can't miss what you forgot about. Bye Bye Boss Man. 💰💰💰💰💰💰. I Quit. 🤣🤣.
It still amazes me how people do that. It's like going to work and forgetting to check if you got paid for the work you did. How that happens, I just don't know.
If you're not a daily conditioned lottery player it is common to get distracted and forget about a ticket. But a 30.00 scratch ticket you would think would be an exception to that.
Where I live we have an app that scans the barcode on the ticket and you can save the ticket on the app. If it's a winner you get a notification.
I see how a scratch card can be easily forgotten maybe, but like you've said, not a $30 scratcher lol
C. .
Story made me look up an old story from 1999. A divorced Nanny in MA won millions on the predecessor to Mega Millions...The Big Game and took the cash option.
And the rest of the story is...............................she ripped through the cash option and wished she didn't.