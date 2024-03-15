Technical difficulty with New Jersey Lottery Pick 4 drawing results in two sets of winning numbers

Mar 15, 2024, 12:18 pm (1 comment)SharePostCopy Link

Physical error causes "incomplete draw"

By Kate Northrop

The New Jersey Lottery had to conduct a second Pick 4 evening drawing last night after a mechanical problem caused the first draw to fail, the Lottery announced today.

A technical error involving the New Jersey Lottery's ball drawing machine led to an "incomplete draw" in the Pick 4 evening drawing on Thurs., March 14.

All of the balls did not release into the chamber of the drawing machine before the winning numbers were selected, the Lottery said, which resulted in an incomplete draw.

The results of the first, faulty draw were 8-8-2-6 with Fireball number 2.

To remedy the issue, the Lottery pulled out a secondary Pick 4 ball draw machine, which was tested and reset before conducting the second drawing. The second drawing "occurred without incident," the Lottery said in a press release.

The second set of winning numbers for the March 14 evening Pick 4 drawing was 8-7-8-2. The Fireball number, 2, was drawn from a separate machine during the first drawing and remains valid for the Pick 3 and both Pick 4 evening drawings.

The Lottery is honoring both sets of winning numbers and advises winners from the second draw to mail in a claim form with their tickets if they won a prize.

Players can find videos of both drawings on the New Jersey Lottery's social media pages.

The secondary machine used in the second draw will now be used in the afternoon Pick 4 drawing on Fri., March 15 while the Lottery checks the primary machine "to ensure functionality."

"The Lottery maintains a secondary machine for such circumstances," a statement reads.

Pick 4 drawings take place twice a day at 12:59 pm and 10:57 pm EST.