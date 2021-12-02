Mississippi Lottery announces new Cash 4 game

Ringing in the New Year with a new daily draw game

By Kate Northrop

This week, the Mississippi Lottery announced that it is adding a third draw game to its lineup, a daily Pick 4-style game called Cash 4.

Mississippi players will have a shot at a $5,000 top prize in the Lottery's new Cash 4 game.

Tickets for Cash 4 go on sale when the game officially begins Mon., Jan. 10, 2022.

"Cash 4 operates very similarly to our draw-style game Cash 3," Mississippi Lottery Corporation President Jeff Hewit said. "If you know how to play Cash 3, you know how to play Cash 4."

Last September, the Lottery released its first daily draw game, Cash 3. In March of this year, Match 5 became its second locally drawn game, with drawings three nights a week.

With a Pick 3- and Pick 5-style game in the Lottery's game offerings, Mississippi players have no doubt been awaiting the release of a Pick 4-style game to complete the lineup.

"Our players love new games, and this is one players familiar with surrounding lotteries have been anticipating," Hewitt continued. "We are happy to add it to our portfolio and hope our players enjoy it."

Cash 4 is played by choosing a four-digit number from 0000-9999 or by allowing the terminal to randomly select numbers with the Quick Pick option.

The game also offers 13 different play types. There are the classic "Exact Order" and "Any Order" play types that are available for $1 and 50 cents, respectively. Additionally, the game features "Combo" plays, where a player can wager a larger amount on one ticket for multiple Exact Order plays.

For example, the "24-Way Combo" is equal to 24 Exact Order plays for a total of $24 on a single ticket and awards a prize if the player matches the 4-digit number drawn in any order.

"There are more ways to play and more ways to win," Hewitt said in a press release. "Like Cash 3, regardless of how many people play or how many people win, the set prize amounts are the same."

Depending on the play type, prizes range from $100 to $5,000, with the highest prize for a $1 play earning $5,000. Tickets cost $0.50 or $1.

Winning numbers will be published on Lottery Post's Mississippi Lottery Results page at approximately 10:00 pm CST every day.

Players may also purchase multi-draw tickets for Cash 4 for up to seven consecutive drawing, including the current drawing, by selecting the "Multi-Draw" option on the ticket.

Winning tickets worth up to $599 may be redeemed at official Lottery retailers, while prizes of $600 or more must be claimed at Lottery headquarters in Flowood or by mail. Players who hold winning tickets valued at $100,000 and more must claim their prize at Lottery headquarters.

Thanks to HUNRockMan for the tip.