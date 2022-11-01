Mississippi Lottery's new Cash Pop game launching this month

Nov 1, 2022, 3:07 pm (Post a comment)ShareTweetCopy Link

Cash Pop craze comes to Mississippi in a few weeks

By Kate Northrop

Cash Pop is about to make its way into Mississippi, to be available later this month for players to try out.

Today, the Mississippi Lottery announced that it will be adding a Cash Pop draw game to its lineup on Nov. 20.

Cash Pop has lately been cementing itself as a lottery staple in numerous states, such as Florida, Virginia, and South Carolina.

Mississippi's version of Cash Pop will feature similar rules as other states offering the game.

Players select a $1, $2, $5, or $10 wager amount per number played and choose one or more numbers between 1 and 15, each number being called a "Pop." Alternatively, players may select a Quick Pick to have the terminal randomly generate one number, or filling in the "Cover All" option will play all 15 numbers and guarantee a win.

Rather than waiting for a drawing to see what prize your numbers win, the Cash Pop ticket's cash prize is instantly printed on the slip at the time it is purchased. Should a player's number(s) match the winning number drawn in the next consecutive drawing, they will win the prize printed on their ticket.

The highest prize for a $1 wager is $250, while a $10 wager offers a chance to win up to $2,500.

There will be two Mississippi Cash Pop drawings per day — at 2:30 pm and 9:30 pm CT.

Players may also enter both the daytime and evening drawings at once and can play the same numbers for up to seven consecutive drawings.

All Cash Pop winning numbers, prizes, and odds will be published on Lottery Post's Mississippi Lottery Results page right after each drawing.