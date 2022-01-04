Virginia Lottery to add Cash Pop draw game to its lineup

Virginians are next in line for the latest draw game craze

By Kate Northrop

Virginia Lottery players will soon get the chance to try out the new Cash Pop game that's quickly rising in popularity around the United States.

Starting Jan. 24, 2022, the Virginia Lottery will add Cash Pop to its lineup, putting Virginia among the ranks of jurisdictions looking to include the hot new draw game in their repertoires.

"We are always looking for new games to bring to Virginia's players," Lottery Director of Marketing Terri Rose told Lottery Post. "Several other states have launched this game, and we have talked with them to establish our game."

As with the Florida Lottery's Cash Pop game, which launched Jan. 3, ticket prices start at $1, up to $10 per play depending on the wager the player selects.

"This game is probably the easiest game that we've ever introduced — you pick one number from 1-15 — so we hope that this will attract new players to the Virginia Lottery since it is very simple and easy to play," Rose explained.

Players won't have to wait until the drawing to see the prize they're eligible to win; rather the prize amount to be won is determined at the time the ticket is purchased. Should the number on the ticket match the one drawn, the player will win the amount printed on the ticket.

Based on the wager the player chooses, prizes for Cash Pop range from $5 up to $2,500. Drawings will be conducted via random number generator and will take place five times a day, seven days a week. Below is the daily draw schedule for Cash Pop in EST:

9:00 am 12:00 pm 5:00 pm 9:00 pm 11:59 pm

All Cash Pop winning numbers, prizes, and odds will be published on Lottery Post's Virginia Lottery Results page right after each drawing.

"We are excited to see how this game will perform, and we look forward to engaging with our players in a new way," Rose said.