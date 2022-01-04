 
Virginia Lottery to add Cash Pop draw game to its lineup

Jan 4, 2022, 12:59 pm

Virginians are next in line for the latest draw game craze

By Kate Northrop

Virginia Lottery players will soon get the chance to try out the new Cash Pop game that's quickly rising in popularity around the United States.

Starting Jan. 24, 2022, the Virginia Lottery will add Cash Pop to its lineup, putting Virginia among the ranks of jurisdictions looking to include the hot new draw game in their repertoires.

"We are always looking for new games to bring to Virginia's players," Lottery Director of Marketing Terri Rose told Lottery Post. "Several other states have launched this game, and we have talked with them to establish our game."

As with the Florida Lottery's Cash Pop game, which launched Jan. 3, ticket prices start at $1, up to $10 per play depending on the wager the player selects.

"This game is probably the easiest game that we've ever introduced — you pick one number from 1-15 — so we hope that this will attract new players to the Virginia Lottery since it is very simple and easy to play," Rose explained.

Players won't have to wait until the drawing to see the prize they're eligible to win; rather the prize amount to be won is determined at the time the ticket is purchased. Should the number on the ticket match the one drawn, the player will win the amount printed on the ticket.

Based on the wager the player chooses, prizes for Cash Pop range from $5 up to $2,500. Drawings will be conducted via random number generator and will take place five times a day, seven days a week. Below is the daily draw schedule for Cash Pop in EST:

  1. 9:00 am
  2. 12:00 pm
  3. 5:00 pm
  4. 9:00 pm
  5. 11:59 pm

All Cash Pop winning numbers, prizes, and odds will be published on Lottery Post's Virginia Lottery Results page right after each drawing.

"We are excited to see how this game will perform, and we look forward to engaging with our players in a new way," Rose said.

9 comments.
Twenty$straight
    Based on the description I would say "online". Looks like you would buy a computer generated ticket which would tell you what you are "eligible" to win. But you will not know if you actually won anything  until after the actual drawing. Since the drawings are 5 times a day..... you won't have to wait very long. Sounds interesting.

      BOTH online and at retailer.

        Like I said when Florida started this lottery my nickname for it is Cash Poop. Wish KY would get rid of it...but doesn't affect this non-player!

         

        LP members...don't you think the Powerball will go up from $610 million even higher? I do!!

          Does anyone know the history of Cash Pop?  When did this game start?  Which states offer it?

            Raven62
            Does anyone know the history of Cash Pop?  When did this game start?  Which states offer it?

            There are 759 Georgia Cash Pop Early Bird drawings since December 8, 2019!

              Like I said when Florida started this lottery my nickname for it is Cash Poop. Wish KY would get rid of it...but doesn't affect this non-player!

               

              LP members...don't you think the Powerball will go up from $610 million even higher? I do!!

              Kentucky: ONE NUMBER WINS IT EVERY 4 MINUTES: Insane!

                Kentucky: ONE NUMBER WINS IT EVERY 4 MINUTES: Insane!

                There have been time when three zeros came up.   Take a look @ our payouts--pitiful.   You are correct every 4 minutes is a drawing.   Maybe KLC needs to follow other states times of drawings, cut back which should increase the kitty.

                  Virginia lottery was supposed to add cash 5 to their online draw games last year. Not sure what happened. The jackpot rolls and is only $1.

