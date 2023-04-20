Hoosier Lottery to launch new Cash Pop game

Apr 20, 2023, 7:21 am (1 comment)ShareTweetCopy Link

Indiana players will soon be able to try out the trending draw game

By Kate Northrop

The Hoosier Lottery announced yesterday that it will be adding Cash Pop to its portfolio of draw games.

Next week, Indiana residents will be able to try their hand at a new locally drawn game offered by the Hoosier Lottery.

The Hoosier Lottery's Cash Pop game will operate just like versions of the game drawn in other states.

Before Indiana, the latest state to add Cash Pop to its repertoire was Mississippi in November 2022.

Other states with their own version of Cash Pop include South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Florida, Kentucky, New Jersey, and Georgia.

In Indiana's upcoming game, layers wager $1, $2, $5, or $10 per number played, called a "POP," for a chance to win a minimum prize of 5X their wager by matching one number from 1 to 15. Players can also select more numbers, or "POPs," per draw and may enter multiple drawings a day. Selecting the "Cover All" option will play all 15 numbers and guarantee a win. Players can win prizes of up to $2,500.

"We are always seeking new ways to engage our loyal and new players and believe Cash Pop provides a unique and exciting 'pop' of fun throughout the day," Hoosier Lottery Executive Director Sarah M. Taylor said in a press release. "We know Hoosier Lottery players already enjoy our current Draw games. Cash Pop is the perfect complement to our entire game portfolio."

Cash Pop drawings will take place five times a day, according to the schedule below:

Morning – 9:30 am ET

Matinee – 1:30 pm ET

Afternoon – 3:30 pm ET

Evening – 7:30 pm ET

Late Night – 11:30 pm ET

Players may fill out physical playslips and buy tickets at licensed Hoosier Lottery retailers or may fill out a digital playslip on the Lottery's mobile app to generate a QR code, which can then be scanned by a retailer to print out your tickets.

The Hoosier Lottery's Cash Pop game launches on Sun., April 23.

All Cash Pop winning numbers, prizes, and odds will be published on Lottery Post's Indiana Hoosier Lottery Results page right after each drawing.