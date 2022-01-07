Cash Pop lottery game starting in South Carolina this month

South Carolina one of the latest states to adopt the fast-growing draw game

By Kate Northrop

Cash Pop is coming to yet another state after the South Carolina Lottery announced that it will be adding the game to its lineup this month.

Starting Jan. 17, 2022, South Carolina Lottery players will have their own chance to try the new Cash Pop draw game that is quickly spreading across state lines.

Last month, the Florida Lottery announced that it would be releasing its own Cash Pop game, drawn locally in-state. Tickets for the draw game in the Sunshine State officially went on sale Monday.

Virginia is also adding the game to its lineup later this month.

South Carolina's version of Cash Pop will feature similar rules as other states offering the game.

Players select a $1, $2, $5, or $10 wager amount per number played and choose one or more numbers between 1 and 15, each number being called a "Pop." Alternatively, players may select a Quick Pick to have the terminal randomly generate one number, or filling in the "Cover All" option will play all 15 numbers and guarantee a win.

Rather than waiting for a drawing to see what prize your numbers win, the Cash Pop ticket's cash prize is instantly printed on the slip at the time it is purchased. Should a player's number(s) match the winning number drawn in the next consecutive drawing, they will win the prize printed on their ticket.

The highest prize for a $1 wager is $250, while a $10 wager offers a chance to win up to $2,500.

There will be two South Carolina Cash Pop drawings per day — at 12:59 pm and 6:59 pm EST — except for Sundays, which will only have the evening drawing.

Evening drawings held at 6:59 pm will be aired live on local television stations, but midday drawings at 12:59 pm will not be televised.

Players may also play the same numbers for up to six consecutive drawings, beginning with the next available draw.

All Cash Pop winning numbers, prizes, and odds will be published on Lottery Post's South Carolina Lottery Results page right after each drawing.