Maryland Lottery launches Cash Pop game

Maryland joins the Cash Pop fray

By Kate Northrop

The Maryland Lottery launched Cash Pop on Monday, giving players access to the game that has seen a rise in popularity among other states over the last few years.

Cash Pop is officially available in Maryland, with four drawings a day for players to participate in.

"We're always looking for ways to innovate, and adding Cash Pop gives us a game that's different from our other daily draw games," Lottery Product Development Director Kate Airey said in a statement to Lottery Post. "We think the simplicity of it creates the chance for engagement with people who aren't regular lottery players."

The Maryland Lottery's Cash Pop game will operate similarly to other state's variations of the game in that it offers several wagers for different possible prize amounts.

Before Maryland, Washington was the latest state to add its own version of the game in October 2023.

Other states with their own version of Cash Pop include Mississippi, Missouri, South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Florida, Kentucky, New Jersey, and Georgia. (In West Virginia, Kentucky, and New Jersey, the game is offered in a "Quick Draw" format in which drawings occur every few minutes.)

"All you have to do to win is pick one number out of a range of 1 to 15, which makes it easier to understand than other draw games," Airey continued. "But there are also plenty of ways to play and four different purchase price options for each POP, so it should attract more experienced lottery players as well. That's what led us to launch Cash Pop — we like its potential to appeal to a broad cross-section of players."

In Maryland's Cash Pop, players pick a wager ranging from $1, $2, $5, to $10 per number played, also called a "POP."

Players then select one or more "POPs" between 1 and 15, up to 15 "POPs" per ticket. Once the ticket is purchased, a prize amount ranging from $5 to $2,500 is printed underneath each "POP." Should the player's selected "POP(s)" match the ones printed on the ticket, they will win the corresponding prize.

Each wager amount impacts the range of winnings that a player can possibly win. For example, prizes for a $1 play range from $5 to $250, and prizes for a $10 play range from $50, to $2,500.

The drawings are conducted using a digital drawing system (computerized random number generator), the Lottery relayed to Lottery Post.

Cash Pop drawings take place four times a day at 9:00 am, 1:00 pm, 6:00 pm, and 11:00 pm EST. Players may buy a ticket for up to ten consecutive drawings on the same purchase, and each draw selected will print on a separate ticket.

All Cash Pop winning numbers, prizes, and odds can be found on Lottery Post's Maryland Lottery Results page right after each drawing.