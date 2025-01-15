Oregon Lottery launches Cash Pop draw game

Jan 15, 2025, 11:00 am (8 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Oregon is the 16th state to adopt the popular game

By Kate Northrop

The Oregon Lottery released Cash Pop on Monday, replacing Lucky Lines and giving in-state residents a chance to play one of the most quickly growing draw games in the country.

Several states have been adopting their own iterations of Cash Pop over the past few years, and the Oregon Lottery is no exception.

Now, Oregon lottery players can "pop" into a retailer to try out the latest draw game, which only requires picking one number to play.

The game offers one drawing every hour from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and replaces Lucky Lines, which held its final draw on Jan. 12.

Similarly to other states' versions of the draw game, players pick one number from 1 to 15. If the drawn number matches, players win a prize. The prize is randomly assigned to your number at the time of purchase.

Players may bet $1, $2, $5, or $10 per drawing. The amount wagered determines the range of the prize. A win will be at least five times the chosen wager, the Lottery said.

"Cash Pop offers our players something they've been asking for — a chance to win more frequently," Oregon Lottery Product Manager Tina Erickson said in a press release. "The game is simple and fun. Your favorite number could result in a prize between $5 and $2,500."

Players may also opt for a Quick Pick, which allows the lottery terminal to randomly select a number for you. Drawings can be viewed in-person at retailers.

Players may buy a ticket for up to five consecutive drawings on the same purchase, and each draw selected will print on a separate ticket. Ticket sales close 15 seconds prior to the top of the hour.