Oregon Lottery launches Cash Pop draw game

Oregon is the 16th state to adopt the popular game
By Kate Northrop
The Oregon Lottery released Cash Pop on Monday, replacing Lucky Lines and giving in-state residents a chance to play one of the most quickly growing draw games in the country.
Several states have been adopting their own iterations of Cash Pop over the past few years, and the Oregon Lottery is no exception.
Now, Oregon lottery players can "pop" into a retailer to try out the latest draw game, which only requires picking one number to play.
The game offers one drawing every hour from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and replaces Lucky Lines, which held its final draw on Jan. 12.
Similarly to other states' versions of the draw game, players pick one number from 1 to 15. If the drawn number matches, players win a prize. The prize is randomly assigned to your number at the time of purchase.
Players may bet $1, $2, $5, or $10 per drawing. The amount wagered determines the range of the prize. A win will be at least five times the chosen wager, the Lottery said.
"Cash Pop offers our players something they've been asking for — a chance to win more frequently," Oregon Lottery Product Manager Tina Erickson said in a press release. "The game is simple and fun. Your favorite number could result in a prize between $5 and $2,500."
Players may also opt for a Quick Pick, which allows the lottery terminal to randomly select a number for you. Drawings can be viewed in-person at retailers.
Players may buy a ticket for up to five consecutive drawings on the same purchase, and each draw selected will print on a separate ticket. Ticket sales close 15 seconds prior to the top of the hour.
Unless I'm mistaken, and just looked it up Kentucky still has all the other states beat with this game. It draws every four minutes here starting about 0500 to about 0100 (I don't play it). Way too many drawings IMHO and this one does warrant RNG drawings like our Keno.
Though I'm partial to Lucky Lines having won a $56,000 jackpot, I still can't believe people are happy with this Cash Pop game. For the amount of money you pay and the meager prizes they offer it's just amazing that people are still buying tickets for this game. You can spend $10 for one draw and the biggest prize is $2,500 and that's still a 1 in 15,000 chance. This game is about as much of a scam as the odds for winning a 10 spot Keno. I bought one Cash Pop game ticket in Washington State spent $5 and the only prize I could win that printed out on my ticket was $75. Absolutely ridiculous to spend that much to win $75 only. I pray people stop playing these rip-off games and they get rid of them.
That is why I call it Cash Poop!
I agree with you Cash Pop prizes are not worth the money spent on a ticket. I have purchased a few Cash Pop tickets in Virginia and Maryland and have not purchased any since. Maryland has a $20 scratch off ticket with a top prize of $500. Not very many people buy this one. When they can take that same $20 and purchase a scratch off with a top prize of 1 million dollars. I think, for a lot of people they don't think, they just want to win some money and don't care who much money they have to spend to do it. It is like the pick 3 game, which is played two or three times a day, seven days a week. One would spend somewhere around $672 or more, a year trying to hit the top prize of $500, waiting for their favorite number to hit.
I believe their pick 4 game is the biggest ripoff of any lottery in the country. How can anyone with even half a brain play a pick 4 that only pays out 2000.00 for ``a 1.00 bet for all 4 exact at 10,000-1 odds. Do you get all 4 daily drawings for the 1.00 price. It appears not to me. That would cost 4.00 if you cover them all. Most states with that set payout pay 5000.00 for all 4 exact. My state pays an average of 7000.00 for it. I need an Oregonite to explain to me why people play the lottery there outside of the national games.
I'm surprised Oregon hasn't introduced the Pick 3 game. They are missing out on a lot of money
That game stinks. Have it in Michigan now and the random prizes it prints on the tickets are a joke. I run a machine and maybe sell 2 tickets a week for it. To the same person noless.. I dont see it surviving here
100% agree