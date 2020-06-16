 
Man who beat cancer wins $100,000 second-chance lottery prize

Jun 16, 2020, 8:27 am

By Kate Northrop

Second-chances and luck are all-too familiar to one of North Carolina's most recent lottery winners, a cancer survivor who hails from Scotland Neck. 

For Eric Alexander, his most recent victory comes as a $100,000 lottery prize win from scratch-off tickets entered in second-chance drawings.

Alexander beat Rhabdomyosarcoma, a cancer that forms in soft tissue such as skeletal muscle tissue or hollow organs like the bladder.

On June 3, he beat the 1 in 10 million odds to win the top prize of the 2020 Multiply the Cash second-chance drawing by entering his 10X The Cash scratch-off lottery tickets. The drawing was the second of four total second-chance drawings for that game.

"I'm a cancer survivor, so I definitely believe in second chances," the landscaper said.

Alexander originally did not have access to WiFi around June 3. When he was able to check his email a few days after the drawing, he saw he had received a congratulatory email from the lottery. He then called the lottery office to confirm he had indeed won the grand prize.

The first person he notified of his good fortune was his girlfriend, who he "couldn't wait" to call. "She started screaming, she was so excited," he said.

The lucky winner claimed his prize at the N.C. lottery's headquarters in Raleigh on Wednesday, taking home a total of $70,750 after federal and state taxes.

Alexander says he's given much thought to using his newfound prize winnings to helping others as well as setting his family up for the future.

"I have a three-month-old — she's about to be four months — and of course me and my girlfriend," he said. "So [we're] just trying to make sure we're taken care of."

According to the North Carolina Lottery, the next second-chance drawing for the Multiply the Cash games is scheduled for September 9. Players can enter or scan a ticket on the official North Carolina lottery's website or using the N.C. Official Lottery Mobile App. The deadline to enter the next drawing is August 31.

Lottery Post Staff

Bleudog101
Avatar
Simpsonville
United States
Member #163184
January 22, 2015
2183 Posts
Offline
Posted: Today, 10:07 am

Nice uplifting story.   Lady luck on his side twice, you can beat that!

    Raven62
    Raven62's avatar - binary
    25
    New Jersey
    United States
    Member #17842
    June 28, 2005
    124727 Posts
    Offline
    Posted: Today, 10:35 am

    Party Congrats to the Winner! Party

    A mind once stretched by a new idea never returns to its original dimensions!

    Catch-22: A dilemma or difficult circumstance from which there is no escape because of mutually conflicting or dependent conditions.

    Corruptissima re publica plurimae leges: When the republic is at its most corrupt the laws are most numerous.

      music*
      music*'s avatar - DiscoBallGlowing
      Fresno, California
      United States
      Member #157851
      August 2, 2014
      3829 Posts
      Offline
      Posted: Today, 12:27 pm

      Eric Alexander, his girlfriend will both learn how to say NO. Their four-month old needs that to happen. He could hire a financial adviser to help him fend off the beggars.

       Congratulations to all three of them! $70,750.00 is a nice sum to work with.

        noise-gate
        Avatar
        Chasing $ Millions.
        White Shores- California
        United States
        Member #136473
        December 12, 2012
        6171 Posts
        Offline
        Posted: Today, 2:14 pm

        Eric got it way right. Notifying the girlfriend FIRST on his win, was a Man Up moment. Not telling Mom or Dad, but the woman who carried your child, went through labor pains in giving you your kid, is rightfully entitled to getting the info first. You starting off good, no secrets, now lay out your plans Alexander.

        * Luke 16:10

         * Voice of Reason *   

         

        People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

           
          Page 1 of 1