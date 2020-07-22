 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited July 22, 2020, 9:08 pm
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

'Darth Vader' collects $95 million Jamaican Lotto jackpot

Jul 22, 2020, 11:09 am

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
InternationalInternational: 'Darth Vader' collects $95 million Jamaican Lotto jackpotRating:

The force was with this lucky winner

By Kate Northrop

Some people might use masks, others might wear dark sunglasses. While these sound like easy and viable go-to options for concealing one's identity, there's one winner who knows how to step up their anonymity game.

In a bid to hide his identity while collecting a $95 million (US$651,226) lottery jackpot for the July 5 Lotto draw, a Jamaican man suited up as Star Wars' Darth Vader, one of Sci-Fi's most iconic villains.

Only known as W. Brown, the winner's motivation for the dramatic, yet effective, attire was that he had not yet revealed his big win to anyone else. The anonymity also allowed him to claim the winnings while having the freedom to think through any major decisions regarding the prize money.

"I want to decide what is the best thing to do before spending anything," he said. "I need to decide what my goals are, but I know I want to own a bus." Brown also mentioned that he was interested in buying a house and investing some of the money.

Simone Clarke-Cooper, formerly the Assistant Vice President from Group Corporate Communications at Supreme Ventures Limited, said that the usage of creative disguises was a common way of dealing with a high crime rate in the country.

"Unfortunately, Jamaica is not like other markets," she explained. "In other markets, they don't necessarily [wear disguises], but here I think they opt to do it to keep themselves safe. We are not going to tell them not to do that because their safety is of paramount importance to us as well."

"People have been coming with their own disguises," Clarke-Cooper added. "They don't usually need our help, and they are usually very creative, perhaps beyond anything that we could think of or imagine, and it has been very effective over the years."

Brown bought the winning ticket earlier this month at Di Endz Sports Bar in May Pen, a city in southern Jamaica. He had originally considered the ticket a fluke since it was not purchased at the retailer where he routinely buys lottery tickets.

"I usually purchase my ticket in Old Harbour or Spanish Town, but I was on the road, so I just stopped there," he told officials at Supreme Ventures, the operator of the lottery in Jamaica.

Brown had apparently been playing the same numbers for 20 years, with a few adjustments here and there. He chooses his numbers based on "rakes," a Jamaican term for an omen, vision, or dream that foreshadows a future event.

Brown had always felt that he would win the lottery one day. That day had finally come when he discovered that his numbers matched while watching the live drawing on TV. Those lucky numbers are 8,9,10,19,27, 30 and bonus ball 17.

"Life has always been very rough. I come from a poor family," he said. "Sometimes I couldn't attend school because my parents didn't have [the means], but I told myself that God will help me one day so I can help my family."

News story photo(Click to display full-size in gallery)

News story photo(Click to display full-size in gallery)

News story photo(Click to display full-size in gallery)

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

6 comments. Last comment 3 hours ago by noise-gate.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
music*
music*'s avatar - DiscoBallGlowing
Fresno, California
United States
Member #157851
August 2, 2014
3885 Posts
Offline
Posted: Today, 11:46 am - IP Logged

May the Force be with you.  Our fearless leader Todd Northrop is a Star Wars fan. I hope he comments on this story.

  The exchange rate between Jamaica and the US is remarkable. Chalk it up to inflation there.

  Remember the $425 million dollar winner here in California? He wore a shirt with a Star Wars quote. "Luck of the Jedi I have." He hid his face with the oversized check. B. Raymond Buxton.

  Cheers

 "We are all in this together!" 

    DELotteryPlyr
    Avatar
    Maryland
    United States
    Member #162429
    January 2, 2015
    2187 Posts
    Offline
    Posted: Today, 12:26 pm - IP Logged

    WHOLY CRAP!!! Thats beyond a remarkable exchange rate.....

    $95 million (US$651,226) Crazy Eek Scared

      Raven62
      Raven62's avatar - binary
      25
      New Jersey
      United States
      Member #17842
      June 28, 2005
      126776 Posts
      Offline
      Posted: Today, 12:28 pm - IP Logged

      Party Congrats to the Winner! Party

      A mind once stretched by a new idea never returns to its original dimensions!

      Catch-22: A dilemma or difficult circumstance from which there is no escape because of mutually conflicting or dependent conditions.

      Corruptissima re publica plurimae leges: When the republic is at its most corrupt the laws are most numerous.

        hearsetrax
        hearsetrax's avatar - alien on_computer.jpg

        United States
        Member #52343
        May 21, 2007
        3266 Posts
        Offline
        Posted: Today, 1:24 pm - IP Logged

          Ziopic$
          Ziopic$'s avatar - batman42
          St Petersburg,FL
          United States
          Member #183090
          July 16, 2017
          920 Posts
          Offline
          Posted: Today, 2:23 pm - IP Logged

          Perfecto!

            noise-gate
            Avatar
            Chasing $ Millions.
            White Shores- California
            United States
            Member #136473
            December 12, 2012
            6235 Posts
            Offline
            Posted: Today, 6:02 pm - IP Logged

            WHOLY CRAP!!! Thats beyond a remarkable exchange rate.....

            $95 million (US$651,226) Crazy Eek Scared

            I Agree!...l thought it was a typo until l realized that the island is almost dependent on Tourism. No way they going to come up with a $95 mil US dollars lottery. Given the rate of exchange- Wanna bet Vader's outfit can't cost more than $5.00 and some change. If this person had won $95 mil, the only way to stay alive is to head for the US or some European country, remaining  in Jamaica is a death sentence.Disapprove

             * Voice of Reason *   

             

            People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

               
              Page 1 of 1