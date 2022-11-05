Chinese man hides $30 million lottery jackpot from family, worries that money will make them "lazy"

Nov 5, 2022, 2:13 pm (11 comments)ShareTweetCopy Link

Winner fears his family will become "complacent"

By Kate Northrop

A man who won a 219 million yuan ($30.5 million) lottery jackpot kept the news from his wife and child, fearing that the extra fortune would curb their motivation.

Somewhere in China near the town of Litang, there's a family out there that has no idea they're sitting on a huge lottery haul.

An anonymous winner, known as Li, finally had the luckiest day of his life after playing the same numbers for ten years. He would only use the same set of numbers: 2, 15, 19, 26, 27, 29, and +2.

On Oct. 11, he stopped at a lottery station in Litang, a town east of the regional capital of Nanning. There, he spent $11 for 40 identical tickets.

The next morning, he found out that he had won an extraordinary amount of money.

"I only slept in a hotel because I was afraid to go out and lose the lottery ticket," he recalled to Nanning Evening News.

The worth of his 40 winning tickets came out to about $765,000 per ticket, according to the South China Morning Post. While most lottery winners would rush to tell their loved ones, Li took a different approach.

"I have not told my wife or kid," the winner told lottery officials. "I am concerned that they might feel superior to other people and will not work or study hard in [the] future."

To take further precautions, Li showed up at the Guangxi Welfare Lottery Issuance Center to claim his prize while wearing a bright yellow cartoonish costume, which resembles the lottery's mascot.

Upon receiving his prize, Li donated 5 million yuan (US$695,894) to a charitable fund that supports vulnerable people and walked away with 171 million yuan ($23.8 million) after taxes, lottery officials said in a press release.

Although it remains to be seen whether his family will eventually learn of the massive fortune, he said he has not decided how he wants to spend the rest of the money.