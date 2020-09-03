SC Lottery claim center closed after exposure to COVID-19

By Kate Northrop

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Education Lottery's Columbia claim center on Assembly Street closed yesterday, Wed., Sept. 2 after an employee was exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The building was closed for cleaning and disinfection that afternoon when staff was notified of the exposure. According to a press release, the employee who came into contact with the coronavirus only worked in the back office and did not interact with the public. The other staff members working at the claim center will also be monitored and have voluntarily begun to quarantine.

It was not made clear whether any employees were tested for the coronavirus.

The claim center will be closed through Labor Day and will reopen on Tue., Sept. 8 at 8:30 am. The office will be staffed by employees who are not under quarantine.

The Lottery recommends alternatively claiming prizes over $500 and up to $100,000 by mail or waiting for the reopening to present the claim in-person. Winners can view the claim form from the official South Carolina Education Lottery's website. Prizes valued over $100,000 can only be claimed in-person.

Before making a claim by mail, players should keep copies of their claim form and ticket for their records.