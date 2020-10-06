Florida Lottery to update Lotto game

Changes coming to the Florida Lottery's most popular game

By Kate Northrop

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced they will be making changes this week to their most popular game, Florida Lotto.

Introduced in 1988, the game that has awarded over $10.3 billion in prizes won't be going anywhere anytime soon. Instead, the Lottery will be introducing some changes related to the player experience, odds and prizes, and look of the game starting this Thursday, Oct. 8.

"While Florida Lotto is an established brand with a loyal player base, the game has had very few changes over its 30+ year history," Florida Lottery Director of Communications Keri Nucatola told Lottery Post. "The game was in need of a refresh to give players new, exciting ways to win, more ways to win and of course, bigger prizes and better odds."

While the logo and draw show for the game will be getting a refreshed look, draw times will remain the same. The draw show for Florida Lotto is aired on live television on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 11:15 pm.

The game's number matrix will not be changing and the Florida Lottery will continue to utilize mechanical ball drawings for the updated Florida Lotto game.

"Beginning October 8, a multiplier number will be included on every ticket for no additional charge," Nucatola added. "The multiplier number will automatically increase non-jackpot cash prizes by up to 10 times."

There is also going to be a new prize level for matching 2 out of 6 numbers. For $1 or more, players can select an add-on option that grants them a chance to win up to $250,000 in additional cash prizes.

The game's most unpopular change will certainly be the price, which will increase from the current $1 per ticket to $2 per ticket.