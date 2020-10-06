 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited October 7, 2020, 7:37 pm
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

Florida Lottery to update Lotto game

Oct 6, 2020, 2:12 pm

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
Florida LotteryFlorida Lottery: Florida Lottery to update Lotto gameRating:

Changes coming to the Florida Lottery's most popular game

By Kate Northrop

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced they will be making changes this week to their most popular game, Florida Lotto.

Introduced in 1988, the game that has awarded over $10.3 billion in prizes won't be going anywhere anytime soon. Instead, the Lottery will be introducing some changes related to the player experience, odds and prizes, and look of the game starting this Thursday, Oct. 8.

"While Florida Lotto is an established brand with a loyal player base, the game has had very few changes over its 30+ year history," Florida Lottery Director of Communications Keri Nucatola told Lottery Post. "The game was in need of a refresh to give players new, exciting ways to win, more ways to win and of course, bigger prizes and better odds."

While the logo and draw show for the game will be getting a refreshed look, draw times will remain the same. The draw show for Florida Lotto is aired on live television on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 11:15 pm.

The game's number matrix will not be changing and the Florida Lottery will continue to utilize mechanical ball drawings for the updated Florida Lotto game.

"Beginning October 8, a multiplier number will be included on every ticket for no additional charge," Nucatola added. "The multiplier number will automatically increase non-jackpot cash prizes by up to 10 times."

There is also going to be a new prize level for matching 2 out of 6 numbers. For $1 or more, players can select an add-on option that grants them a chance to win up to $250,000 in additional cash prizes.

The game's most unpopular change will certainly be the price, which will increase from the current $1 per ticket to $2 per ticket.

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

14 comments. Last comment 4 hours ago by Kristoff10.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
Bleudog101
Avatar
Simpsonville
United States
Member #163184
January 22, 2015
2276 Posts
Offline

Was tickled pink, no added #'s to the matrix and for NO CHARGE, a multiplier number added, as well as mechanical balls!   Then the kicker finally surfaced it's ugly head, a 100% price increase!

    Raven62
    Raven62's avatar - binary
    25
    New Jersey
    United States
    Member #17842
    June 28, 2005
    131148 Posts
    Online

    I don't care for Changes: They usually Cost More Money!

    A mind once stretched by a new idea never returns to its original dimensions!

    Catch-22: A dilemma or difficult circumstance from which there is no escape because of mutually conflicting or dependent conditions.

    Corruptissima re publica plurimae leges: When the republic is at its most corrupt the laws are most numerous.

      Stack47
      Avatar
      Kentucky
      United States
      Member #32651
      February 14, 2006
      8980 Posts
      Offline

      "While Florida Lotto is an established brand with a loyal player base,"

      However,

      "The game's most unpopular change will certainly be the price, which will increase from the current $1 per ticket to $2 per ticket."

      Is it just me or is doubling the ticket price a dumb thing to do to the "loyal player base"?

      Mister we could use a man like Herbert Hoover again

        weshar75
        weshar75's avatar - Lottery-042.jpg
        Mcminnville, Oregon
        United States
        Member #3013
        December 13, 2003
        4778 Posts
        Offline

        "While Florida Lotto is an established brand with a loyal player base,"

        However,

        "The game's most unpopular change will certainly be the price, which will increase from the current $1 per ticket to $2 per ticket."

        Is it just me or is doubling the ticket price a dumb thing to do to the "loyal player base"?

        I am thinking why would Florida lotto players play the state lotto now that it is $2 when they can buy powerball and mega millions for the same price now.-weshar75

        US Flag

          Think
          Think's avatar - lightbulb
          Marquette, MI
          United States
          Member #20540
          August 20, 2005
          883 Posts
          Offline

          "Beginning October 8, a multiplier number will be included on every ticket for no additional charge" other than the $1 price increase.

          I guess there is some sort of difference that I am missing between and additional charge and a price increase...I'm so stupid and I'm so confused, NOT!

          Another exciting feature they are considering trying is that when you bring in a ticket to claim it might go "missing" so that they don't have to pay out the prize and they will claim they never received the winning ticket!  How exciting!Wink

            grwurston
            grwurston's avatar - Lottery-012.jpg
            Win Today.
            bel air maryland
            United States
            Member #90247
            April 24, 2010
            9485 Posts
            Offline

            Was tickled pink, no added #'s to the matrix and for NO CHARGE, a multiplier number added, as well as mechanical balls!   Then the kicker finally surfaced it's ugly head, a 100% price increase!

            There's always a catch...  Like they say, If it sounds to good to be true, it probably is.

            One more thing. If it ain't broke, don't fix it.

            Last one. New and improved usually means the price went up. Murphy's law.

            "You can observe a lot just by watching." Yogi Berra, Hall of Fame baseball player.

            The numbers will tell you what numbers to play. Pay attention to the numbers.

              Stack47
              Avatar
              Kentucky
              United States
              Member #32651
              February 14, 2006
              8980 Posts
              Offline

              I am thinking why would Florida lotto players play the state lotto now that it is $2 when they can buy powerball and mega millions for the same price now.-weshar75

              US Flag

              That's a very good point! I'm pretty sure most players are going after the huge jackpots MM and PB create.

              Mister we could use a man like Herbert Hoover again

                Stack47
                Avatar
                Kentucky
                United States
                Member #32651
                February 14, 2006
                8980 Posts
                Offline

                "Beginning October 8, a multiplier number will be included on every ticket for no additional charge" other than the $1 price increase.

                I guess there is some sort of difference that I am missing between and additional charge and a price increase...I'm so stupid and I'm so confused, NOT!

                Another exciting feature they are considering trying is that when you bring in a ticket to claim it might go "missing" so that they don't have to pay out the prize and they will claim they never received the winning ticket!  How exciting!Wink

                a multiplier number will be included on every ticket for no additional charge" other than the $1 price increase.

                Under the old format, players could get two chances to win the jackpot for $2. Will the "no additional charge" multiplier apply to to the jackpot or just the secondary prizes?

                Mister we could use a man like Herbert Hoover again

                  Teddi
                  Teddi's avatar - Lottery-008.jpg

                  United States
                  Member #142495
                  May 13, 2013
                  1391 Posts
                  Offline

                  So you're paying an extra dollar for a mandatory non-jackpot multiplier while claiming it comes at no additional charge

                  Either the ticket had a 100% increase for no reason whatsoever, or there's a charge for the multiplier. Which is mandatory.

                  MadCussing Face They think we're stupid

                    morgothaod
                    morgothaod's avatar - Lottery-035.jpg

                    United States
                    Member #154514
                    April 19, 2014
                    309 Posts
                    Offline

                    The only game worth playing is the Fantasy 5

                    Show me the money!

                      Ranett
                      Ranett's avatar - NBie0qv

                      United States
                      Member #201960
                      November 3, 2019
                      437 Posts
                      Offline

                      Shame on them ..Stooges

                        Karen Nathan
                        Avatar
                        Miami Florida
                        United States
                        Member #191039
                        July 13, 2018
                        109 Posts
                        Offline

                        But with Fantasy 5, the TOP Prize is only about $180,000. That's IF you are the sole winner. Two people having the same numbers means it's $90,000. And that's BEFORE Taxes. After Taxes, your take home winnings are about $59,000.

                          paneagle
                          Avatar
                          florida
                          United States
                          Member #28392
                          December 15, 2005
                          4184 Posts
                          Offline

                          $2 FOR FLORIDA LOTTO... so very GREEDY and another deep reach into the pockets of all OF US (USA dummies)...                                                                       This notice was put at the bottom of the article. and is of course what all players do not want to SEE. 

                          the NEW LOTTO changes are designed like all others to Increase income and EARN more for the Lotteries and PAYOUT less to the Players. 

                          Clearly offering the same trickle down to nothing economics that the ameriKa trumpeter dumping and no second $1200 payout for anyone..

                          The Lottery is a ploy to make money for the government korporation which gives very very little in return. ITS ALL a disgrace and we are all Drowning in it.

                          from paneagle ..  .SOLARIS..  predicts lottery very accurately  I am the one Universal Solarist

                          You may recognize the WORLD "Dimensia" condition, but maybe not the real Universal or Korp Brat controllers.

                          Had a dream this summer that the buildings all around central park were falling like dominoes (began west side central park west to north 125 street)

                          ISTORY of paneagle.. born NYC to accountant CPA 666 5th avenue name Adams.....Now I am with NU U U and recognize the TRU REALITY IS,                         which is a bold move beyond all the old VU traditions or Program of the space god beliefs and domination of humanity.

                          Founded SOLARIS SOLASTRY (the Real Astrology) of SOLAR UNIVERSAL position  (galactician blogspot)   

                          GOLDEN MEAN Formula of 7 life levels    Predicting SOLAR STAR LOTTERY BY SOLARIS

                          on lottery post forum by paneagle  FANTASTIC!!!!!!!!!

                          I am looking for Players to win state Lotteries and possibly MEGA /POWERBALL or other majors..

                          Please post your interest and game states of choice on one of the FORUMS 

                            Kristoff10
                            Avatar
                            Orlando, FL
                            United States
                            Member #176747
                            August 23, 2016
                            1155 Posts
                            Online

                            They shouldve just added that new change for another optional dollar. As it stood initially it was $1 for a regular lotto ticket, then they made it that you could add ezmatch for an additional dollar to make it $2 for the ticket. Or you can play lotto with extra for $2. Or lotto with xtra and ezmatch for $3. Now they are making it a mandatory $2 for just the ticket and i presume they may keep extra or ezmatch options for an additional dollar. They know no boundaries. If people could only stop buying to force their hands and show that a price hike is unacceptable.Mad

                               
                              Page 1 of 1