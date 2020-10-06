Quick Links
Florida Lottery to update Lotto game
Changes coming to the Florida Lottery's most popular game
By Kate Northrop
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced they will be making changes this week to their most popular game, Florida Lotto.
Introduced in 1988, the game that has awarded over $10.3 billion in prizes won't be going anywhere anytime soon. Instead, the Lottery will be introducing some changes related to the player experience, odds and prizes, and look of the game starting this Thursday, Oct. 8.
"While Florida Lotto is an established brand with a loyal player base, the game has had very few changes over its 30+ year history," Florida Lottery Director of Communications Keri Nucatola told Lottery Post. "The game was in need of a refresh to give players new, exciting ways to win, more ways to win and of course, bigger prizes and better odds."
While the logo and draw show for the game will be getting a refreshed look, draw times will remain the same. The draw show for Florida Lotto is aired on live television on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 11:15 pm.
The game's number matrix will not be changing and the Florida Lottery will continue to utilize mechanical ball drawings for the updated Florida Lotto game.
"Beginning October 8, a multiplier number will be included on every ticket for no additional charge," Nucatola added. "The multiplier number will automatically increase non-jackpot cash prizes by up to 10 times."
There is also going to be a new prize level for matching 2 out of 6 numbers. For $1 or more, players can select an add-on option that grants them a chance to win up to $250,000 in additional cash prizes.
The game's most unpopular change will certainly be the price, which will increase from the current $1 per ticket to $2 per ticket.
Lottery Post Staff
Simpsonville
United States
Member #163184
January 22, 2015
2276 Posts
Offline
Was tickled pink, no added #'s to the matrix and for NO CHARGE, a multiplier number added, as well as mechanical balls! Then the kicker finally surfaced it's ugly head, a 100% price increase!
25
New Jersey
United States
Member #17842
June 28, 2005
131148 PostsOnline
I don't care for Changes: They usually Cost More Money!
Kentucky
United States
Member #32651
February 14, 2006
8980 Posts
Offline
Mcminnville, Oregon
United States
Member #3013
December 13, 2003
4778 Posts
Offline
I am thinking why would Florida lotto players play the state lotto now that it is $2 when they can buy powerball and mega millions for the same price now.-weshar75
Marquette, MI
United States
Member #20540
August 20, 2005
883 Posts
Offline
"Beginning October 8, a multiplier number will be included on every ticket for no additional charge" other than the $1 price increase.
I guess there is some sort of difference that I am missing between and additional charge and a price increase...I'm so stupid and I'm so confused, NOT!
Another exciting feature they are considering trying is that when you bring in a ticket to claim it might go "missing" so that they don't have to pay out the prize and they will claim they never received the winning ticket! How exciting!
Win Today.
bel air maryland
United States
Member #90247
April 24, 2010
9485 Posts
Offline
There's always a catch... Like they say, If it sounds to good to be true, it probably is.
One more thing. If it ain't broke, don't fix it.
Last one. New and improved usually means the price went up. Murphy's law.
Kentucky
United States
Member #32651
February 14, 2006
8980 Posts
Offline
That's a very good point! I'm pretty sure most players are going after the huge jackpots MM and PB create.
Kentucky
United States
Member #32651
February 14, 2006
8980 Posts
Offline
a multiplier number will be included on every ticket for no additional charge" other than the $1 price increase.
Under the old format, players could get two chances to win the jackpot for $2. Will the "no additional charge" multiplier apply to to the jackpot or just the secondary prizes?
United States
Member #142495
May 13, 2013
1391 Posts
Offline
So you're paying an extra dollar for a mandatory non-jackpot multiplier while claiming it comes at no additional charge
Either the ticket had a 100% increase for no reason whatsoever, or there's a charge for the multiplier. Which is mandatory.
They think we're stupid
United States
Member #154514
April 19, 2014
309 Posts
Offline
The only game worth playing is the Fantasy 5
United States
Member #201960
November 3, 2019
437 Posts
Offline
Shame on them ..
Miami Florida
United States
Member #191039
July 13, 2018
109 Posts
Offline
But with Fantasy 5, the TOP Prize is only about $180,000. That's IF you are the sole winner. Two people having the same numbers means it's $90,000. And that's BEFORE Taxes. After Taxes, your take home winnings are about $59,000.
florida
United States
Member #28392
December 15, 2005
4184 Posts
Offline
$2 FOR FLORIDA LOTTO... so very GREEDY and another deep reach into the pockets of all OF US (USA dummies)... This notice was put at the bottom of the article. and is of course what all players do not want to SEE.
the NEW LOTTO changes are designed like all others to Increase income and EARN more for the Lotteries and PAYOUT less to the Players.
Clearly offering the same trickle down to nothing economics that the ameriKa trumpeter dumping and no second $1200 payout for anyone..
The Lottery is a ploy to make money for the government korporation which gives very very little in return. ITS ALL a disgrace and we are all Drowning in it.
Orlando, FL
United States
Member #176747
August 23, 2016
1155 PostsOnline
They shouldve just added that new change for another optional dollar. As it stood initially it was $1 for a regular lotto ticket, then they made it that you could add ezmatch for an additional dollar to make it $2 for the ticket. Or you can play lotto with extra for $2. Or lotto with xtra and ezmatch for $3. Now they are making it a mandatory $2 for just the ticket and i presume they may keep extra or ezmatch options for an additional dollar. They know no boundaries. If people could only stop buying to force their hands and show that a price hike is unacceptable.