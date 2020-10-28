 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited October 29, 2020, 5:42 am
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

Colorado police arrest thief who stole lottery tickets on two separate occasions

Oct 28, 2020, 4:59 pm

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
Colorado LotteryColorado Lottery: Colorado police arrest thief who stole lottery tickets on two separate occasionsRating:

Criminal stole nearly $7,300 in lottery tickets; one more suspect remains unidentified

By Kate Northrop

PLATTEVILLE, Colo. — Following an investigation of two separate burglaries involving the theft of Colorado Lottery tickets, police have identified and arrested the perpetrator who organized both ordeals.

On Thurs., Oct. 22, Platteville police arrested Francisco Lorenzo Pedraza, 25, just hours after he was accused of breaking into a gas station on Justin Avenue.

At around three in the morning, Pedraza and another accomplice, whose identity is not known, stole a pickup truck from another gas station on 71st Avenue in Greeley. Using the stolen vehicle, they forced their way into the gas station in Platteville. Pedraza leapt over the counter in the convenience store and stole two packs of cigarettes and almost $3,000 worth of Colorado Lottery tickets. Afterwards, Pedraza and the other suspect drove the car back to Greeley at an unknown location to split the tickets.

They attempted to cash the stolen lottery tickets twice and failed both times — once at a grocery store on East 22nd Street in Greely and the other at a truck stop in Hudson.

However, this was not the first time Pedraza had committed the exact same crime.

On Sept. 18 at about 1:45 am, Pedraza broke into a different gas station in Platteville using an emergency hammer. Court records described Pedraza leaping over the counter, this time stealing nearly $4,300 worth of lottery tickets and getting away in a sedan. He managed to cash the winning tickets in at a grocery store on 35th avenue in Greeley.

According to Pedraza himself, he drove the pickup truck during the October theft while under revocation as a habitual traffic offender. The second offense was also more planned out with his accomplice, as they had set up a secondary getaway vehicle at an unknown location in Greeley.

After causing about $4,500 in damages to gas station doors, Pedraza was arrested on suspicion of two counts of second-degree burglary, driving under revocation, criminal mischief, aggravated motor theft, theft, and conspiracy.

Pedraza is detained in Weld County Jail as of this morning.

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

5 comments. Last comment 2 hours ago by cottoneyedjoe.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
Cassie8620
Cassie8620's avatar - oGH0ok
California
United States
Member #180566
March 13, 2017
4346 Posts
Offline

Some feel it's worth the "risk for a county or prison jail sentence, as now a days prisons are no longer um "a real punishment, more easier than ever,

go inside, do a nice cushy sentence, heck, i hear inmates, some if not "all" can even sit around with a tablet in cell,and email people, imo that is not punishment, nor video visit, or fone calls galore, inmate ad pages etc., so most i hear don't even care anymore.These dudes felt it was worth it, so i am sure they are not too broken up being "arrested."

System too easy on criminals. i am sure they will get an easy S.O.T.W.(slap on the wrist.)

13G's!+ total (2019)& P4 total >>>  22,000!(So Far in 2020!)  Time 2 break the bank, baby!Banana 0131 0068 0809     

0518 0159 6442 0305 0306,1020,1021, 4766 4667 7664 1061 1106,1120,1211, 1212,1031 1034,1035 1038,1140 1141,1177 1215, 1301, 1310 3100, 3101, 7678 7897, 7898 8768 8486  4764 4774 6747 7466 7664  7640, 1129, 1114 1177 1569 1623 5910 2600 1711 1850 3009 4764 1140,1411,4774 7077 7462 7467 6159, 6230 6231 3533, 5592,5593, 5925,9335 9615.

    noise-gate
    Avatar
    Chasing $ Millions.
    White Shores- California
    United States
    Member #136473
    December 12, 2012
    6343 Posts
    Offline

    rabbit mouse GIF

    Thieves- you just can't trust them anymore.

     * Voice of Reason *   

     

    People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

      cottoneyedjoe
      cottoneyedjoe's avatar - cuonvFT

      United States
      Member #197033
      March 28, 2019
      552 Posts
      Offline

      "Pedraza leapt over the counter in the convenience store and stole two packs of cigarettes and almost $3,000 worth of Colorado Lottery tickets."

      It's kind of weird that after causing so much damage to steal scratchers, the ciggies happened to catch his eye and he took only two packs. If you're already there and committing a felony, why not just take an armload of cartons for your trouble? I guess some thieves have a line they won't cross.

      ... Sooper dooper top seekrit winning numbers: 5 16 17 24 33 52 ...

        haveagreatday!
        haveagreatday!'s avatar - wired shell.jpg
        New Member
        Fairfax, VA
        United States
        Member #68161
        December 14, 2008
        17 Posts
        Offline

        I thought all gas stations have window film.

        @cottoneyedjoe - cartons are usually locked up.

          cottoneyedjoe
          cottoneyedjoe's avatar - cuonvFT

          United States
          Member #197033
          March 28, 2019
          552 Posts
          Offline

          I thought all gas stations have window film.

          @cottoneyedjoe - cartons are usually locked up.

          Presumably the entire store was locked up. LOL.

          Maybe the judge will take into account his moderation regarding the tobacco.

          ... Sooper dooper top seekrit winning numbers: 5 16 17 24 33 52 ...

             
            Page 1 of 1