NY Lottery draw times changed

Nov 3, 2020, 11:58 am

By Todd Northrop

The New York Lottery Monday started drawing its games at different times of the day, upending years of ingrained habits by its players.

Effective November 2, the New York Lottery games with new draw times include New York's Daily Numbers, Win4, Take 5, Pick 10, and Lotto.

"We are always looking for ways to provide convenience and accessibility for our players," said Lottery Director Gweneth Dean. "The new draw times will help our retailers and players alike by moving drawings into time slots that better align with their daily routines."

Lottery Post fielded numerous questions from players Monday looking for the winning numbers at the customary drawing times. They were surprised to learn about the drawing time changes.

Draw GameDay of the WeekOld Draw TimeNew Draw Time
Midday NumbersDaily12:20 pm2:30 pm
Midday Win4Daily 12:20 pm2:30 pm
Evening NumbersDaily 7:30 pm10:30 pm
Evening Win4Daily7:30 pm10:30 pm
Take 5Daily11:21 pm10:30 pm
Pick 10Daily7:35 pm8:30 pm
LottoWed. & Sat.11:00 pm8:15 pm

According to the lottery, the new schedule provides more time for players to purchase tickets for the popular Midday and Evening Numbers and Win4 drawings. The new timetable will also mean the Take 5, Pick 10, and Lotto drawings will air during prime time.

New York lottery drawings are produced from its studios in Schenectady.

The drawings will continue to be aired live on the NY Lottery's network of official draw stations. A regional list of stations is available at https://nylottery.ny.gov/draw-games. The Cash4Life, Powerball, and Mega Millions multi-state games, which originate from New Jersey, Florida, and Georgia, respectively, will continue to air in New York on their usual night at the regular time.

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!

5 comments. Last comment 14 hours ago by grwurston.
Bleudog101
Simpsonville
United States
Member #163184
January 22, 2015
2294 Posts
Offline

By the title of the article it came to be the exact opposite of what I was expecting!   Good for them.

Todd I have a project for your team:   Publish the draw times from all lottery states, but exclude PB & MM...we already know those times.   Thank you!!

    Todd
    If you visit the lottery result pages for any state and scroll down, you will see the full drawing schedule. For example, here is the New York Lottery Results page. Scroll down to see the drawing schedule.

     

      Bleudog101
      Simpsonville
      United States
      Member #163184
      January 22, 2015
      2294 Posts
      Offline

      Thank you, Todd.   Always on top of things and now will randomly look @ some states draw times.

        Raven62
        ROFL After 40 years they suddenly want to accomdate players! No Pity!

        A mind once stretched by a new idea never returns to its original dimensions!

        Catch-22: A dilemma or difficult circumstance from which there is no escape because of mutually conflicting or dependent conditions.

        Corruptissima re publica plurimae leges: When the republic is at its most corrupt the laws are most numerous.

          grwurston
          ROFL After 40 years they suddenly want to accomdate players! No Pity!

          I Agree!  If it ain't broke, don't fix it. 

          Md. recently changed the machines. Instead of having someone push a button to bring up the balls, now they do it by remote control. Result: Three machine malfunctions since Sept 28.  Thud

          "You can observe a lot just by watching." Yogi Berra, Hall of Fame baseball player.

          The numbers will tell you what numbers to play. Pay attention to the numbers.

             
            Page 1 of 1