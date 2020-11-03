NY Lottery draw times changed

By Todd Northrop

The New York Lottery Monday started drawing its games at different times of the day, upending years of ingrained habits by its players.

Effective November 2, the New York Lottery games with new draw times include New York's Daily Numbers, Win4, Take 5, Pick 10, and Lotto.

"We are always looking for ways to provide convenience and accessibility for our players," said Lottery Director Gweneth Dean. "The new draw times will help our retailers and players alike by moving drawings into time slots that better align with their daily routines."

Lottery Post fielded numerous questions from players Monday looking for the winning numbers at the customary drawing times. They were surprised to learn about the drawing time changes.

Draw Game Day of the Week Old Draw Time New Draw Time Midday Numbers Daily 12:20 pm 2:30 pm Midday Win4 Daily 12:20 pm 2:30 pm Evening Numbers Daily 7:30 pm 10:30 pm Evening Win4 Daily 7:30 pm 10:30 pm Take 5 Daily 11:21 pm 10:30 pm Pick 10 Daily 7:35 pm 8:30 pm Lotto Wed. & Sat. 11:00 pm 8:15 pm

According to the lottery, the new schedule provides more time for players to purchase tickets for the popular Midday and Evening Numbers and Win4 drawings. The new timetable will also mean the Take 5, Pick 10, and Lotto drawings will air during prime time.

New York lottery drawings are produced from its studios in Schenectady.

The drawings will continue to be aired live on the NY Lottery's network of official draw stations. A regional list of stations is available at https://nylottery.ny.gov/draw-games. The Cash4Life, Powerball, and Mega Millions multi-state games, which originate from New Jersey, Florida, and Georgia, respectively, will continue to air in New York on their usual night at the regular time.