Happy New Year!

Jan 1, 2021, 12:00 am

The Lottery Post staff wishes you a happy, successful, and lucky 2021!

Lottery Post Staff

37 comments.
zinniagirl
nc
United States
Member #99516
October 26, 2010
380 Posts
Offline

Happy New Year to all!

    MADDOG10
    50
    Beautiful Florida
    United States
    Member #5709
    July 18, 2004
    24545 Posts
    Offline

    Wishing All here at LP, A Safe, Healthy and Prosperous New Year ! 

                                                 

                                                   "Slander becomes the tool of the loser when the debate is lost." - Socrates.

      jackpotismine
      Kunming
      China
      Member #57908
      January 23, 2008
      4658 Posts
      Offline

      Wishing everyone at Lotterypost a Happy New Year and a profitable one. Hoping 2021 is full with less drama and more Cha-Ching!

      Party

      I believe in Occam's razor:

      The Simplest Answer is Usually Correct.Yes Nod

        Raven62
        25
        New Jersey
        United States
        Member #17842
        June 28, 2005
        136588 Posts
        Offline

        Best Wishes for a Happy New Year, and May God Bless America!

        Best Wishes for a Happy New Year, and May God Bless America!

        A mind once stretched by a new idea never returns to its original dimensions!

        Catch-22: A dilemma or difficult circumstance from which there is no escape because of mutually conflicting or dependent conditions.

        Corruptissima re publica plurimae leges: When the republic is at its most corrupt the laws are most numerous.

          duckman
          Jacksonville Florida
          United States
          Member #23017
          October 6, 2005
          1092 Posts
          Offline

          !!! Happy New Year !!!

            MillionsWanted
            Norway
            Member #9517
            December 10, 2004
            1766 Posts
            Online

            Happy New Year to everyone at Lotterypost!

              hearsetrax
              United States
              Member #52343
              May 21, 2007
              3308 Posts
              Offline

                Kinraht5
                only time will tell
                Earth
                United States
                Member #195159
                January 13, 2019
                85 Posts
                Offline

                Happy New Year Lottery EXPERTS....🍀☘🎉🎊💰🎱💵💸

                Do not follow what your mind says..Let your mind follow what you say

                  Eighty0uts778
                  Texas
                  United States
                  Member #69608
                  January 13, 2009
                  1000 Posts
                  Offline

                  Happy New Year Lottery EXPERTS....🍀☘🎉🎊💰🎱💵💸

                  Happy new year everyone.

                  Dance

                    MzDuffleBaglady
                    25
                    "Study Filters"
                    United States
                    Member #81312
                    October 16, 2009
                    32352 Posts
                    Offline

                    Happy New Year!

                     

                    Welcome 2021!

                    Stay healthy, be safe, take care of yourself and others!  "Mask On" !Type

                      plumsage
                      north carolina
                      United States
                      Member #132455
                      September 4, 2012
                      319 Posts
                      Offline

                      Happy New Year everyone.  I hope everyone wins BIG in 2021!!!!

                      Happy healthy wealthy and wise.

                        TheMeatman2005
                        Brooklyn, NY
                        United States
                        Member #169719
                        October 29, 2015
                        1501 Posts
                        Offline

                        Happy New Year everyone!

                        I hope it's a safer, healthier and richer year for all.

                        The Meatman 🥩🍗🍔🍖🍤🌭

                        “The quickest way to double your money is to fold it in half and put it in your back pocket.” Will Rogers

                        Winning happens in a flash, Like A Bolt Of Lightning!  Patriot

                          sully16
                          25
                          Dr.President Elect
                          Michigan
                          United States
                          Member #81738
                          October 28, 2009
                          79214 Posts
                          Online

                          Happy New Year, All the best in 2021.Party

                          Happy New year.

                            Jorli D
                            25
                            Michigan
                            United States
                            Member #2448
                            October 4, 2003
                            36275 Posts
                            Offline

                            Happy 2021, to all!

                            HAPPY NEW YEAR!

                            GenevieveLovies

                               
