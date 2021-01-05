Mega Millions lottery jackpot raised to $447 million on strong sales

6th-largest cash value in game's history

By Todd Northrop

Lottery officials announced today that the jackpot for tonight's Mega Millions drawing has been raised from $432 million to $447 million, as a result of rapid sales.

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown since Sep. 18 and has rolled 31 times, starting at $20 million.

Mega Millions offers two jackpot payment options: the $447 million annuity prize paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual graduated payments, or the cash option, which is $339.6 million. (Before today's jackpot increase the cash value was $329.7 million.)

The huge Mega Millions grand prize comes at a time when Powerball is also reaching stratospheric heights, currently standing at $410 million for Wednesday night's drawing.

"Seeing two drawings with two life-changing jackpots of this size at the same time is exciting," said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. "This is only the third time in the history of these two games that they have simultaneously offered jackpots larger than $400 million."

At $857 million, this is the highest combined jackpot total for Mega Millions and Powerball since October 2018.

Tickets typically remain on sale until around 10:45 pm Eastern Time, although players should check with a lottery retailer in their state for the exact sales cutoff time. (Every state is different.) Players are strongly advised not to wait until the last minute.

The odds of winning the jackpot are approximately 1 in 302 million. The odds of winning any of the Mega Millions prizes are 1 in 24.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 each. For an extra $1 per ticket players can purchase the Megaplier option, which multiplies any non-jackpot won by up to 5 times, depending on the Megaplier number drawn that evening.

The only state that does not offer the Megaplier is California, because state law banning fixed lottery prize amounts is not compatible with the fixed nature of the Megaplier payouts.

Lottery players can see an after-tax analysis of the current Mega Millions jackpot by visiting USA Mega's Jackpot Analysis page.

Mega Millions features nine different prize levels, ranging from $2 all the way up to the jackpot. Players can win even if they just match one number — the Mega Ball number.

Top 25 United States lottery jackpots of all time

The following list actually shows the top 29 lottery jackpots of all time in order to include this week's Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots, which currently stand as the 21st- and 29th-largest lottery jackpots of all time in the United States.

Powerball: $1.5864 billion, Jan. 13, 2016 (19 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California, Florida, Tennessee Mega Millions: $1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - South Carolina Powerball: $768.4 million, Mar. 27, 2019 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Wisconsin Powerball: $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Massachusetts Powerball: $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018 (21 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Iowa, New York Mega Millions: $656 million, Mar. 30, 2012 (18 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland Mega Millions: $636 million, Dec. 17, 2013 (21 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - California, Georgia Powerball: $590.5 million, May 18, 2013 (13 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Florida Powerball: $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012 (15 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Arizona, Missouri Powerball: $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas Powerball: $559.7 million, Jan. 6, 2018 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Hampshire Mega Millions: $543 million, Jul. 24, 2018 (22 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California Mega Millions: $536 million, Jul. 8, 2016 (34 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Indiana Mega Millions: $533 million, Mar. 30, 2018 (23 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Jersey Mega Millions: $522 million, Jun. 7, 2019 (24 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California Powerball: $487 million, Jul. 30, 2016 (23 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Hampshire Powerball: $456.7 million, Mar. 17, 2018 (19 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Pennsylvania Mega Millions: $451 million, Jan. 5, 2018 (23 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Florida Powerball: $448.4 million, Aug. 7, 2013 (12 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Minnesota, New Jersey (2) Powerball: $447.8 million, Jun. 10, 2017 (19 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California Mega Millions: $447 million, Jan. 5, 2021 (31 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Preliminary estimate, not won yet Powerball: $435.3 million, Feb. 22, 2017 (18 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Indiana Powerball: $429.6 million, May 7, 2016 (18 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Jersey Powerball: $425.3 million, Feb. 19, 2014 (15 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California Mega Millions: $425 million, Jan. 1, 2019 (19 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New York Powerball: $420.9 million, Nov. 26, 2016 (19 rollovers, starting at $10 million) - Tennessee Mega Millions: $414 million, Jun. 9, 2020 (33 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Arizona Mega Millions: $414 million, Mar. 18, 2014 (20 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Florida, Maryland Powerball: $410 million, Jan. 6, 2021 (31 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Preliminary estimate, not won yet

For those keeping score, the number of jackpots in the top 25, by lottery game, are:

Powerball: 15

Mega Millions: 10

Top 25 cash value jackpots

Since many lottery winners collect their winnings in cash, the lump-sum payout is an important measure of what a winning ticket could be worth.

Looking at the cash values, the upcoming Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots respectively rank as the 14th- and 19th-largest cash values in U.S. history.

Powerball: $983.5 million cash, Jan. 13, 2016 ($1.5864 billion annuity) - California, Florida, Tennessee Mega Millions: $877.8 million cash, Oct. 23, 2018 ($1.537 billion annuity) - South Carolina Powerball: $480.5 million cash, Aug. 23, 2017 ($758.7 million annuity) - Massachusetts Powerball: $476.9 million cash, Mar. 27, 2019 ($768.4 million annuity) - Wisconsin Mega Millions: $471 million cash, Mar. 30, 2012 ($656 million annuity) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland Powerball: $396.2 million cash, Oct. 27, 2018 ($687.8 million annuity) - Iowa, New York Powerball: $384.7 million cash, Nov. 28, 2012 ($587.5 million annuity) - Arizona, Missouri Powerball: $381.1 million cash, Feb. 11, 2015 ($564.1 million annuity) - North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas Mega Millions: $378 million cash, Jul. 8, 2016 ($536 million annuity) - Indiana Powerball: $370.9 million cash, May 18, 2013 ($590.5 million annuity) - Florida Powerball: $352 million cash, Jan. 6, 2018 ($559.7 million annuity) - New Hampshire Mega Millions: $347.6 million cash, Dec. 17, 2013 ($636 million annuity) - California, Georgia Mega Millions: $340 million cash, Jun. 7, 2019 ($522 million annuity) - California Mega Millions: $339.6 million cash, Jan. 5, 2021 ($447 million annuity) - Preliminary estimate, not won yet Powerball: $336.8 million cash, Jul. 30, 2016 ($487 million annuity) - New Hampshire Mega Millions: $324 million cash, Mar. 30, 2018 ($533 million annuity) - New Jersey Mega Millions: $320.5 million cash, Jul. 24, 2018 ($543 million annuity) - California Mega Millions: $319.9 million cash, Jun. 9, 2020 ($414 million annuity) - Arizona Powerball: $316.4 million cash, Jan. 6, 2021 ($410 million annuity) - Preliminary estimate, not won yet Powerball: $284 million cash, May 7, 2016 ($429.6 million annuity) - New Jersey Mega Millions: $281.9 million cash, Jan. 5, 2018 ($451 million annuity) - Florida Powerball: $279.1 million cash, Jun. 10, 2017 ($447.8 million annuity) - California Powerball: $276.5 million cash, Jan. 29, 2020 ($396.9 million annuity) - Florida Powerball: $273.9 million cash, Mar. 17, 2018 ($456.7 million annuity) - Pennsylvania Powerball: $263.5 million cash, Feb. 22, 2017 ($435.3 million annuity) - Indiana

The number of cash value jackpots in the top 25, by lottery game, are: