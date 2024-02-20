$36 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida goes unclaimed

Feb 20, 2024, 7:33 am (2 comments)SharePostCopy Link

By Todd Northrop

Someone who purchased a Mega Millions lottery ticket last August in Florida has forfeited a life-changing $36 million prize payout after the winning ticket expired last week.

No one stepped up to claim the prize from the August drawing before the Sunday, Feb. 11 deadline, rendering the Mega Millions lottery ticket void.

As a result, the winner has no chance of claiming the winnings — the ticket is now only worth the paper it was printed on, said Michelle Griner, a spokesperson with the Florida Lottery.

The Sunday deadline marked the end of the 180-day claim period following the Aug. 15, 2023 drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at a Publix in Jacksonville with the winning numbers 18, 39, 42, 57, and 63, with Mega Ball number 7. The Megaplier multiplier was 3.

This was the only unclaimed Mega Millions jackpot ticket in 2023, according to the Mega Millions website.

But there is some good news in all this — the funds from this unclaimed ticket are going to a worthy cause.

Florida law requires that 80% of the unclaimed prize funds be transferred to a trust fund for education, with the remainder being held for the prize pool for future drawings, according the state lottery. Using that math formula, 80% of $36 million is $28.8 million (which goes to education), and 20% is $7.2 million (going back to future prizes).

Unfortunately, it was the second massive jackpot won in the state of Florida to expire last year. A $44 million Florida Lotto jackpot expired at midnight Monday, Dec. 11, 2023.

That makes a total of $80 million in just 2 drawings taking place in the span of 2 months that went unclaimed in the state of Florida.

Mega Millions drawings take place every Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 pm Eastern Time (8:00 pm Pacific). The current Mega Millions jackpot is $493 million, set to be drawn tonight.

