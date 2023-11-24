Just weeks left to claim $44 million Florida Lotto ticket

Nov 24, 2023, 9:55 am (9 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Major Florida Lottery prize is about to expire

By Kate Northrop

Time is running out to claim a $44 million Florida Lotto jackpot, with just mere weeks left for the winner to step forward before the winning ticket expires.

Just two days ago, a Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 prize worth more than $64,000 went unclaimed. Unless someone else steps up with the ticket for this multi-million-dollar jackpot, we might be seeing an even more monumental prize go unclaimed as well.

The $44 million Florida Lotto prize was won by a single ticket that matched all six numbers in the June 14, 2023 drawing: 9, 13 15, 46, 51, and 52. The ticket was purchased at the Sunoco Express on North Orange Blossom Trail in Kissimmee.

"Players who may have purchased a Florida Lotto ticket at this retail location are encouraged to check their tickets from the June 14 drawing," the Lottery advised in a press release.

The deadline to claim the $44 million prize is Mon., Dec. 11, 2023 at midnight Eastern Time.

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim any draw game prize, but draw game prizes for which a single-payment cash option is available must be claimed within the first 60 days after the applicable draw date to elect the cash option.

The Lottery also clarified that the winning ticket can be validated at any Florida Lottery retailer, but whoever owns it must present it at Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee to claim the jackpot.

The Florida Lotto jackpot is won by matching all six numbers drawn in any order. The odds of matching all six drawn numbers are 1 in 22,957,480. Florida Lotto features a progressive jackpot that increases each time a drawing occurs without a jackpot winner.

Florida Lotto drawings take place every Wednesday and Saturday at 11:00 pm Eastern Time.

Thanks to FlaMom for the tip.